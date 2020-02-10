National Apprenticeship Week event in Stratford showcases opportunities available to Newham people

An event in Stratford encouraged people to look beyond stereotypes and misconceptions about apprenticeships, as the council works to increase the number of opportunities available.

More than 400 people attended the second Newham Apprenticeship Fair, which was organised and hosted by the council's job brokerage scheme Workplace at its office in Westfield Stratford City.

The fair provided information about apprenticeship schemes in the borough and celebrated the diversity of opportunity and value they bring.

National and international organisations including Accenture, BT, UK Parliament and University College London were on hand to meet people of all ages, along with local employers such as Newham College and West Ham United Football Club.

Some businesses brought along employees who had found success through their apprenticeship scheme to share their stories and experiences.

Newham Council's commissioner for skills, councillor Steve Brayshaw, said: "Apprenticeships are an essential tool, which can equip people of all ages with the skills and qualifications to enable them to succeed in the future.

"There are also many benefits to employers, and it was great to see so many businesses recognise this.

"We have the highest percentage of residents in low-paid jobs in London and we are working hard to reverse this through our Community Wealth Building agenda.

"We will continue to work closely with all businesses in the borough to ensure we are creating opportunities for local residents and they are able to unleash their potential."

The fair was held on February 6 as part of National Apprenticeship Week.

It followed recent work by the council to increase apprenticeship opportunities for people in Newham.

It has partnered with Newham College on a 12-month pilot scheme, which uses a percentage of the council's unspent apprenticeship levy to train apprentices for small-to-medium-size enterprises via the college and its subsidiary company Digital Skills Solutions.

The council has also recently overhauled its own apprenticeship scheme, expanding it to offer 30 places to people under the age of 30 with three of those places ring-fenced for care leavers.

All contracts are paid at the London Living Wage.