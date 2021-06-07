News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Police officer sacked for wrongly claiming food, drink and mileage expenses

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 12:52 PM June 7, 2021   
Met police officer cleared of brute force during arrest in Poplar. Picture source: MPS

Special Constable Daniel Palomar, who was attached to the north east command unit, was dismissed following a misconduct hearing on Friday, June 4. - Credit: MPS

A volunteer police officer has been sacked from the Met for “gross misconduct” after wrongly claiming various expenses.

Special Constable Daniel Palomar, who was attached to the north east command unit covering Newham and Waltham Forest, was found to have breached the standards of honesty and integrity at a misconduct hearing on Friday, June 4.

It was alleged that between March 2018 and June 2019, Mr Palomar had repeatedly applied for and received expenses payments for food, drink and mileage that he knew, or ought to have known, he wasn't entitled to.

The panel - made up of legally qualified chair Catherine Elliott, Det Supt Annette Clark and independent member Clive Manning - considered three alleged breaches of the standards of professional behaviour.

All of the allegations were found proven as gross misconduct and Mr Palomar was dismissed.

Metropolitan Police
Newham News

