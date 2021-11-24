News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Recorder > News

Windrush scandal: MPs react to Home Affairs Committee report

Author Picture Icon

Sally Patterson

Published: 5:17 PM November 24, 2021
The Home Office has held or attended more than 25 Windrush engagement events across the country sinc

Bethnal Green and Bow MP Rushanara Ali and East Ham MP Stephen Timms have condemned the Home Office's handling of the Windrush scandal - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

East London MPs have condemned the Home Office's handling of the Windrush scandal following a damning report.

The Windrush Compensation Scheme was set up in 2019 after it emerged that, despite living and working in the UK for decades, many of the Windrush generation were detained or deported.

The Home Affairs Committee announced today (November 24) that "the vast majority of people who applied for compensation have yet to receive a penny".

As of September, only 20 per cent of the estimated 15,000 eligible claimants had applied to the scheme and just 5pc had received compensation.

The report showed 23 people have died "before they received any compensation for the hardship they endured at the hands of the Home Office".

Bethnal Green and Bow MP Rushanara Ali called the findings a "disgrace" and called for an independent agency to oversee the compensation scheme.

Ms Ali said: "The Home Office cannot be trusted to run this scheme.

Most Read

  1. 1 Members of Mali Boys gang jailed for supplying Class A drugs into Essex
  2. 2 Man masturbates on Central line train in front of two women
  3. 3 Beckton man jailed for role in drugs gang after £2m cannabis plants seizure
  1. 4 Man sentenced for illegal subletting of council home
  2. 5 12 people wanted after unlinked Newham robberies
  3. 6 Handcuffing: What is the Met's new policy and why has it been introduced?
  4. 7 'The talent is incredible': Robbie Williams meets students at Here East
  5. 8 Silvertown Tunnel could revive Royal Docks 'ghost town', traders claim
  6. 9 Three men jailed for violent disorder connected to Kayjon Lubin murder
  7. 10 Revealed: Complaints made against the Met Police in 2020/21

"Their mishandling of the compensation scheme compounds the injustice of the Windrush scandal, instead of supporting its victims."

The committee's report found a "litany of flaws" in the design and operation of the scheme including an "excessive burden on claimants to provide documentary evidence of losses, long delays in processing, poor communication and inadequate staffing". 

East Ham MP Stephen Timms is the chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Immigration Law and Policy, which looked at Windrush and Toeic - the test used to check English language proficiency - over the past year.

Mr Timms said: “In March last year, the Home Office published the Windrush Lessons Learned Review.

"It highlighted – very starkly – some of the deep problems which were pervasive in the Home Office. In the foreword, the home secretary made some encouraging promises.

“Today’s report shows that little has changed. Many of the Windrush victims are still being penalised by the systemic culture of failure in the Home Office.

"They are being asked to provide evidence via an onerous and lengthy application process which is causing great hardship."

Mr Timms added that he hopes the government will "introduce a similar scheme" to compensate victims of the Toeic scandal.

The Home Office has been contacted for comment.

London Live
UK Government
Tower Hamlets News
Newham News
East London News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Sharmake Mohamud, aged 22 from Newham, who was shot in Green Lanes,  close to the junction with West Green Road

London Live

Sharmake Mohamud murder: Six arrested in raids over north London shooting

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
George Stevenson subjected the woman to repeated unwanted behaviour and abuse.

London Live

'Unexplained' death of man in Forest Gate

Sophie Cox

Author Picture Icon
A dilapidated boat

London Live

Newham man convicted for plot to smuggle Albanian migrants into UK on boat

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Photos issued by Metropolitan Police of some of the 27 teenage homicides which have taken place in London so far in 2021

London Live

Remembering London's teenage homicide victims in 2021

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon