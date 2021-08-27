Newham in top 20 for betting shops in Great Britain

Published: 4:26 PM August 27, 2021

Newham has one of the highest number of betting shops in Great Britain, an analysis by the University of Bristol has shown. - Credit: PA ARCHIVE IMAGES

A report has shown Newham has one of the highest numbers of betting shops in the country.

Analysis carried out by the University of Bristol and backed by Standard Life Foundation ranks the borough 14th out of 365 local authority areas in Great Britain.

It shows that in Newham there are 68 betting shops - which equates to one per 5,193 people.

This compares to highest-ranked Glasgow with 194 outlets and joint lowest Rutland and the Shetland Islands, which each have one.

It found nationally, 21 per cent of gambling premises - which include bingo halls, amusement arcades and betting shops - are found in the most deprived areas. This compares with just two pc in the least deprived.

You may also want to watch:

According to the analysis, there are 76 gambling premises in Newham.

The report released on Monday, August 23 raises serious concerns for the poorest parts of the country given that gambling – even at relatively low levels – has been linked to financial problems, including use of payday loans and missing mortgage payments.

Newham Council is hailed in the study for including a gambling strategy in its local plan. The authority can restrict the number of betting shops and fast-food joints located within a 400m radius of each other.

It aims for 67pc of leisure use in town centres to be "quality leisure" - excluding betting shops and takeaways.

Mubin Haq, chief executive of Standard Life Foundation, said: "This report highlights that those living in poorer areas such as Newham are more likely to be living next to gambling premises.

"Although Newham has tried to restrict the number of betting shops, it still has one of the highest numbers in the country. This highlights the need for increased powers over licensing."

Questions also remain about the close proximity of gambling premises to people who could potentially be vulnerable.

Half of gambling treatment centres in Great Britain are within 250 metres of the nearest gambling premises, while nearly 10pc of schools (more than 2,000) have a gambling venue within a five-minute walk, the report notes.

More than half of children in Newham - 52pc - are deemed to be in households in poverty, compared to 38pc in the typical London borough, according to the Trust for London.