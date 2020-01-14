234 down, 822 to go: Newham Mayor says council on course to meet March 2022 new affordable homes target

Eleven new homes will be built at this site in Romford Road, Forest Gate. Picture: Google Archant

Mayor of Newham Rokhsana Fiaz says her administration is on course to meet her target of 1,056 new council homes by March 2022.

Work has started on 234 of these homes and plans have been submitted for another 137.

Ms Fiaz says building will gain momentum this year, with the Affordable Homes for Newham programme to receive a significant boost and multi-million pound developments taking shape.

The programme was established to deliver the mayor's promise to begin building 1,000 council-owned homes by March 2022.

This followed a £107million Building Council Homes for Londoners grant from the Greater London Authority.

Ms Fiaz said: "Since I was elected in May 2018, we've been adopting pioneering co-production and co-design approaches so we work closely with residents and actively involve them in a meaningful way from the very start.

"We've spoken to and involved just under 1,000 residents across all our housing delivery and regeneration programmes and held 20 participatory events through Shape Newham.

"We still have lots to do, especially given the scale of the housing challenge facing our borough.

"That's why, as the largest landowning local authority in the country and the 10th largest public sector body landowner, we'll be making the most of this on behalf of our residents."

Last month planning permission was granted for 19 new homes in Forest Gate - 11 at 236 Romford Road and eight in Idmiston Road - and another three in Chargeable Lane, Canning Town.

The council says planning approval followed wide consultation of residents, whose feedback helped influence the final designs.

The properties in Idmiston Road and Chargeable Lane will be built on the site of old garages, which can typically attract anti-social behaviour such as drug dealing.

Work will begin this year and they're expected to be completed in late 2021.

The council has given £113.1m in funding to the development company it owns, Red Door Ventures, to build 294 new homes across sites in Plaistow.

Of these, 104 will be let at London affordable rent levels - a form of social rent which is, on average, around 50 percent of market rent for Newham.

Eight will be shared ownership and the remaining 182 will be let at market rent.