Quarter of Newham's City Hall-funded affordable homes are complete, figures reveal

PUBLISHED: 07:00 21 February 2020

The number of GLA-funded affordable homes to have been completed since 2016 has been revealed. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA

The number of GLA-funded affordable homes to have been completed since 2016 has been revealed. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Just under a quarter of the City Hall-funded affordable homes pledged for Newham have been completed since 2016.

Figures from the London Datastore show 626 of the 2,698 affordable homes funded by the Greater London Authority (GLA) to have been started in the borough since Sadiq Khan became mayor have been completed - 23 per cent.

In 2016-17, work started on 226 new homes in Newham, with every one of these now complete.

The following year, construction began on 1,789 new homes and in 2018-19 - the most recent period for which figures are available - work started on 683 homes.

Of the homes under construction in the past four years, 250 have been recorded as family homes - those with three or more bedrooms - although for many of the properties under construction, the number of bedrooms have not been recorded in the Datastore.

In comparison, 192 have been recorded as being studio or one-bedroom homes, and 163 as two-bedroom properties.

Elsewhere in east London, Havering is the second worst performing in the capital when it comes to builidng such homes, Just 76 have been completed in the last four years. In Redbridge, 147 of the homes have been finished while in Barking and Dagenham, that figure is 283.

A spokesman for the Mayor of London's office insisted City Hall was building more genuinely affordable homes than at any other time in history across the capital and last year started building more council homes in London than in any year since 1985.

He added: "Funding from the Mayor's Affordable Homes Programme is available for councils and housing associations across all areas of London.

"The Mayor is making progress fixing the housing crisis despite years of economic uncertainty linked to Brexit and having to repair the woeful legacy of the previous Mayor who prioritised expensive private homes over housing Londoners could afford."

Across London, construction has started on 34,525 GLA-funded homes since 2016. Of these, 12,294 have been completed.

