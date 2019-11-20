Search

Councillors give green light to air quality action plan which would see monitors across Newham

PUBLISHED: 15:00 20 November 2019

Air pollution over London. Picture: Nick Ansell/PA

Air pollution over London. Picture: Nick Ansell/PA

PA Wire/PA Images

A new five year air quality action plan has been given the thumbs up by council members.

Newham councillors voted to adopt the plan and move to a whole borough air quality management area (AQMA) at a meeting on November 18.

The move allows the local authority to expand its network of air quality monitors from main roads to cover all areas of Newham, including schools.

Helen Masterson, noise and pollution manager, said "The plan enables the council to reduce the concentration of, and exposure to, air pollution thereby positively impacting on the health and quality of life of residents and visitors to Newham."

The council will be investing in particulate monitors to measure the microscopic sooty carbon particles which have been shown to stunt children's lung growth and cause longer term respiratory problems in pensioners.

Newham has one of the highest rates of deaths attributable to poor air quality and for hospital asthma admissions for under nines in London.

The plan contains 25 key actions including improvements to walking and cycling infrastructure, a green audit of all council services and minimising pollution from building site machinery.

