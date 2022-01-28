New youth hub set for Stratford Park

The new hub is set to open by the end of April - Credit: Newham Council

Newham Council’s detached youth work team is repurposing a lodge in Stratford Park to provide a safe space for work with young people who regularly use the park.

The team, which provides support across the borough, aims to welcome young people to the new youth hub there by the end of April.

Detached youth worker Chelsie Sparks said: “Young people who use Stratford Park told us they want somewhere to chill after school and to wind down.

“Others said they want a space to get help from workers around immigration issues and job searching. For most young people though, we got a sense that they just wanted a local space that they could call their own.

“Members of the local community also feel that a youth hub in the park is a much needed resource that will be used by lots of the young people who hang out in the park as well as those who attend nearby schools.”

Mohammed Rafi, senior detached youth worker, added: “We help to create safe social environments in which young people can explore alternative ways of thinking and behaving.

“Our work helps to build trust and an understanding of the issues that young people experience. This means we can provide the right support, interventions and activities to help keep young people safe and realise their full potential.”

Mohammed said that “perceived stigmas” of young people around specialist services often stopped them from seeking and receiving the support that they need and are entitled to.

He added: “The new hub will be a safe place for young people to participate in positive and enriching activities.

"They can get support and advice, read a book, debate with peers on contentious issues, speak freely and openly, be authentically themselves and talk to youth workers about the hardships and joy in their lives.

“We believe this project has the potential to improve the lives of many young people and we are looking forward to developing this space with them and the local community.”