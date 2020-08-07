New sculpture of woman on phone unveiled in Stratford

Reaching Out by Thomas J Price has been unveiled as the latest installation on The Line. Picture: Jeff Moore Jeff Moore

The latest installation on an art trail has been unveiled.

Deputy mayor Charlene McLean admires Reaching Out. Picture: Andrew Baker Deputy mayor Charlene McLean admires Reaching Out. Picture: Andrew Baker

Reaching Out, by Thomas J Price, was commissioned to mark the fifth anniversary of The Line - an art walk that runs through Newham, Tower Hamlets and Greenwich.

The nine foot tall statue, unveiled by deputy mayor Cllr Charlene McLean on Wednesday, August 5, features an anonymous young woman absorbed in silent communication on her phone and is one of just three public sculptures of a black woman in the UK.

It was installed at Three Mills Green, on the Stratford side of the River Lea,

Cllr McLean said: “It’s fantastic to see a sculpture in Newham of a young black women, which so many people are going to identify with.

“All over the country monuments to those involved in the slave trade are being scrutinised, with many people calling for them to be taken down, but this wonderful addition to our landscape represents modern life and the world we live in today.”