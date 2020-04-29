New date set for Race for Life in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park

The run is due to take place in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in October. Picture: Ken Mears Archant

A new date has been set for a postponed charity fun run around Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

Cancer Research’s Race for Life was due to take place on Saturday, July 25 but the charity decided to delay the fundraiser due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It has now rearranged the event - including 5km and 10km runs, plus the Pretty Muddy obstacle race - for Saturday, October 3.

Fiona Murray, Cancer Research UK event manager for Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, said: “While our priority is ensuring that people affected by cancer get the support and information they need, we’re having to work quickly to understand the impact the pandemic will have on fundraising.

“We hope men, women and children will unite against cancer and make Race for Life at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park the best yet.”

Runners who had already signed up for the July event can transfer their entry. New participants can sign up at raceforlife.org