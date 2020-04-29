Search

Advanced search

New date set for Race for Life in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park

PUBLISHED: 10:00 29 April 2020

The run is due to take place in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in October. Picture: Ken Mears

The run is due to take place in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in October. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

A new date has been set for a postponed charity fun run around Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

Cancer Research’s Race for Life was due to take place on Saturday, July 25 but the charity decided to delay the fundraiser due to the coronavirus pandemic.

You may also want to watch:

It has now rearranged the event - including 5km and 10km runs, plus the Pretty Muddy obstacle race - for Saturday, October 3.

Fiona Murray, Cancer Research UK event manager for Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, said: “While our priority is ensuring that people affected by cancer get the support and information they need, we’re having to work quickly to understand the impact the pandemic will have on fundraising.

“We hope men, women and children will unite against cancer and make Race for Life at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park the best yet.”

Runners who had already signed up for the July event can transfer their entry. New participants can sign up at raceforlife.org

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Newham Recorder. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Man found with fatal injuries in Custom House

A man in his 20s died last night (Sunday April 26) after being found with injuries in Lambert Road, Custom House. Picture: Google

Custom House stabbing victim named as NHS worker David Gomoh

David Gomoh was killed on Sunday, April 26. Picture: Met Police

Woman pushed from behind in Canning Town street by man who followed her home from Shadwell station

The woman was accompanied to Butchers Road by two men who police would like to speak to. Picture: Google Maps

Coronavirus: Tributes to ‘inseparable’ Plaistow couple who died 24 hours apart

Betty and Ken Hill have both died after being diagnosed with coronavirus. Picture: Family handout/LDRS

Police appeal over indecent exposure incidents on Newham buses

Police are appealing to speak to this man in connection with indecent exposure incidents on Newham buses. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Man found with fatal injuries in Custom House

A man in his 20s died last night (Sunday April 26) after being found with injuries in Lambert Road, Custom House. Picture: Google

Custom House stabbing victim named as NHS worker David Gomoh

David Gomoh was killed on Sunday, April 26. Picture: Met Police

Woman pushed from behind in Canning Town street by man who followed her home from Shadwell station

The woman was accompanied to Butchers Road by two men who police would like to speak to. Picture: Google Maps

Coronavirus: Tributes to ‘inseparable’ Plaistow couple who died 24 hours apart

Betty and Ken Hill have both died after being diagnosed with coronavirus. Picture: Family handout/LDRS

Police appeal over indecent exposure incidents on Newham buses

Police are appealing to speak to this man in connection with indecent exposure incidents on Newham buses. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

Signs thanking key workers and the NHS are seen in London as the UK continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Picture: PA/Aaron Chown

Commonwealth Games successes for female English boxers

England's Nicola Adams (right) on the podium after her victory over Northern Ireland's Michaela Walsh in the Women's Fly (48-51kg) final at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow

Coronavirus: The Hundred set to be ‘formally delayed’

The Grace Gates entrance to Lord's Cricket Ground

New date set for Race for Life in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park

The run is due to take place in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in October. Picture: Ken Mears

‘Sextortion’ scam warning as more than 9,000 targeted

Action Fraud said it had received 9,473 reports of the scam in April. Picture: PA
Drive 24