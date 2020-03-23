Search

Plans for new Olympic Park primary school and extra affordable housing given green light

PUBLISHED: 15:00 23 March 2020

Artist's impression of the new primary school. Picture: LLDC

Artist's impression of the new primary school. Picture: LLDC

LLDC

Plans to build a new primary school and increase the amount of affordable housing on the edge of Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park have been given the nod.

The London Legacy Development Corporation’s (LLDC) planning committee approved the applications.

One, from the Guinness Housing Trust, will see the amount of affordable housing built at the Bromley-by-Bow development increased from 27 per cent to 49pc of the 965 plamnned homes.

Of the 447 affordable homes, 32pc will be at London affordable rent and 68pc shared ownership.

The increase in affordable homes comes after additional funding was secured.

Planning permission was also granted for a new primary school at Sugar House Island, on the Stratford side of the park.

The three storey building is set to feature a rooftop playground and multi-use games area as well as a ground floor playground.

