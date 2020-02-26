Search

Advanced search

Theatre Royal Stratford East and National Theatre production offers 'tender and witty' take on modern Iran

PUBLISHED: 12:19 26 February 2020 | UPDATED: 12:19 26 February 2020

Theatre Royal Stratford East and National Theatre co-production Welcome to Iran premieres in April. Picture: Omid Shahpasandi

Theatre Royal Stratford East and National Theatre co-production Welcome to Iran premieres in April. Picture: Omid Shahpasandi

Archant

A new play offering a tender and witty snapshot of modern Iran based on real-life interviews is coming to Theatre Royal Stratford East.

Written and directed by Stratford East artistic director Nadia Fall and co-produced with the National Theatre, Welcome to Iran will make its world premiere at the Newham venue in April and May.

The cast, announced by Stratford East this week, includes Moe Bar- El, Nalân Burgess, Souad Faress, Karina Fernandez, Nicholas Karimi, Serena Manteghi, Maimuna Memon, Isabella Nefar, Kareem Samara and Joplin Sibtain.

The production tells the story of Ava, a 20-something Londoner who, following the death of her estranged father, journeys to Iran in search of his past and her culture.

Exploring this often-misunderstood country, Ava is swept into a world of raves, raids and illicit love, all whilst negotiating family politics, Tehran traffic and the morality police.

You may also want to watch:

Nadia, whose past productions include Home and King Hedley II, said: "When I went to Iran, I wasn't quite sure what I would find.

"As I met with everyday Iranians, from taxi drivers to baristas, from nail technicians to students, I was able to glimpse under the skin of this incredible country."

Nadia added that with the play, she wanted to "disrupt the illusions and pre-conceptions we tend to hold here in the west".

She said: "People are people, first and foremost, with all their contradictions - love, death, oppression and resistance all coexist together.

"In these recent times of political turmoil between the USA and Iran, I hope that Welcome to Iran will give a voice to Iranian people and their everyday stories."

Welcome to Iran will be showing at Theatre Royal Stratford East from April 18 until May 16, before transferring to the National Theatre from May 21 to June 13.

Visit stratfordeast.com for more information and show dates, times and tickets.

Most Read

Resignations, dumped cars and ‘missing money’ – what is going on at this tenant organisation?

The playground in Avondale Court, Canning Town has been closed since December 2017 due to disrepair. Picture: Hannah Somerville

Claims of littering and anti-social behaviour from unauthorised Traveller camp in East Ham

The traveller camp at the former Europcar site on Barking Road, East Ham. Picture: supplied

Detectives reissue images of people they want to speak to after fatal shooting of Stratford man

Detectives want to speak to these three people in connection with the fatal shooting of Grineo Daka. Picture: MPS

‘Radical’ parking charge review given green light by Newham Council

Newham is reviewing its parking charges. Picture: Yui Mok/PA

Decathlon in Beckton to close down

Gallions Reach Shopping Park. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Most Read

Resignations, dumped cars and ‘missing money’ – what is going on at this tenant organisation?

The playground in Avondale Court, Canning Town has been closed since December 2017 due to disrepair. Picture: Hannah Somerville

Claims of littering and anti-social behaviour from unauthorised Traveller camp in East Ham

The traveller camp at the former Europcar site on Barking Road, East Ham. Picture: supplied

Detectives reissue images of people they want to speak to after fatal shooting of Stratford man

Detectives want to speak to these three people in connection with the fatal shooting of Grineo Daka. Picture: MPS

‘Radical’ parking charge review given green light by Newham Council

Newham is reviewing its parking charges. Picture: Yui Mok/PA

Decathlon in Beckton to close down

Gallions Reach Shopping Park. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Theatre Royal Stratford East and National Theatre production offers ‘tender and witty’ take on modern Iran

Theatre Royal Stratford East and National Theatre co-production Welcome to Iran premieres in April. Picture: Omid Shahpasandi

New data reveals phone theft hotspots in London

Mobile phone theft statistics have been revealed. Picture: Luciana Guerra/PA

England’s win over Ireland a ‘confidence boost’ for Wales clash says Saracens’ Farrell

England's Maro Itoje during the Guinness Six Nations match at Twickenham Stadium, London.

Orient striker Johnson feels ‘weight off shoulders’ after netting first goal in draw

Danny Johnson scores Orient's second goal against Oldham (pic Simon O'Connor)

Gallant West Ham fall to cruel defeat at Liverpool

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (left) celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game as West Ham United's Mark Noble stands dejected during the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool.
Drive 24