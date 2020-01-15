Search

New bridge installed in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park

PUBLISHED: 10:00 15 January 2020

The installation of the Carpenters Land Bridge. Picture: LLDC

The installation of the Carpenters Land Bridge. Picture: LLDC

LLDC

A new pedestrian and cycle bridge has been installed in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

The 66 metre long structure, known as Carpenters Land Bridge, provides a connection over the railway line that separates the East Bank and International Quarter London areas of the park.

The bridge was installed over the Christmas period by civil engineers Graham and building firm Mace, taking advantage of the rail network closure to minimise disruption.

Jason Millett, Mace's chief executive officer for consultancy, said: "This bridge lift certainly stands out as one of the most memorable moments so far.

"The dedication of everyone involved to achieve such a complex operation under incredibly challenging time constraints must be praised."

Drainage and waterproofing works still need to be carried out on the bridge, and are due to be completed in the spring.

