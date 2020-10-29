Silvertown hub providing business space gets revamp

The new Expressway workspace. Picture: Peter Landers Peter Landers Photography

A revamped hub designed to support small and medium businesses has opened underneath the Silvertown flyover.

Expressway aims to offer a variety of spaces for companies in a mixture of industries, including flexible desk space, creative studios, workshops and multi-use warehouses.

It is currently to more than 1,000 employees working for nearly 200 people, and was redeveloped while keeping the building open.

The project focused on the creation of new areas for collaboration, learning and interaction, including a new event space, meeting space and a coffee shop.

Jacob Sandelson, from developer General Projects, said: “At Expressway we have created a beautiful space, with pioneering amenities, and a programme prioritising networking, interaction and skills promotion.

“In the wake of Covid-19, never has it been more important for us to operate as we do in nurturing local businesses, supporting young people and ensuring that Expressway is a benefit to the whole community, whether that be through our skills and training workshops or in supporting local teenagers in starting their careers.”

Expressway has been running for five years and during that time, has helped young people develop their businesses through its youth incubator programme.

This offers free membership, mentoring and networking opportunities for 30 young entrepreneurs, helping them to develop prototypes, create business plans and launch social enterprises.

Other initiatives include an apprenticeship partnership with Newham College and the Expressway Genius Bar, both of which aim to help businesses through developing new skills.

Companies are also educated oon the benefits of apprenticeships and other government grant funding that has been launched in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, with more than 60 assisted so far.

For more information about Expressway, including how to apply for the next round of the youth incubator programme, visit expressway.london