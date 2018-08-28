Newham Council raises new gay pride rainbow flag to mark LGBT history month

A new gay pride rainbow flag has been raised to mark the start of LGBT history month.

The flag includes new colours to represent black, trans and ethnic minorities. Picture: NEWHAM COUNCIL The flag includes new colours to represent black, trans and ethnic minorities. Picture: NEWHAM COUNCIL

The progress flag which includes colours representing the trans, black and ethnic minority communities was raised at Newham’s town halls in East Ham and Stratford on Friday.

Newham Mayor, Rokhsana Fiaz, said: “The council is proud to be flying the new flag. In a month of celebration we will acknowledge the victories on equality and LGBT rights won in the 50 years since the Stonewall riots.

“But we cannot be complacent. Too many people still suffer homophobic hate crime, abuse or discrimination.

“Today we sent out an important message. Newham is open. It is a place where you are free to be whoever you want, and free to love whoever you want.”

The new colours form an arrow symbolising the need for continued progress.

Events include an evening with artist Dominic Berry at Forest Gate Library; exhibitions at some of Newham’s libraries organised by Queer Newham; and a talk with author Rupert Thomson at Stratford Library.

For more details visit queernewham.weebly.com