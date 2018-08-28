Search

New homeless centre opened in Canning Town

PUBLISHED: 07:00 26 December 2018

The interior of one of the rooms in the homeless hub. Picture: Caritas Anchor House

The interior of one of the rooms in the homeless hub. Picture: Caritas Anchor House

Archant

Homeless charity Caritas Anchor House has launched a new rough sleeper’s assessment centre in Newham.

The new hub will have 10 spaces, increased to 20 after a three month pilot. Picture: Caritas Anchor HouseThe new hub will have 10 spaces, increased to 20 after a three month pilot. Picture: Caritas Anchor House

Based in Canning Town, the hub, opened last week, will have 10 spaces initially and will be expanded to 20 following a three month pilot. It will provide accommodation for approximately six weeks.

Run in collaboration with Newham Council, the hub will accept referrals from agencies and charities, and will soon accept referrals from street outreach teams.

Newham has the worst levels of homelessness of any London borough, with at least 76 people sleeping rough. The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government allocated £1.6 million to Newham to tackle the homeless crisis.

Chief executive of Caritas Anchor House, Amanda Dubarry, said: “We are proud to be working with Newham Council to deliver this new project. The rough sleeper’s assessment hub, and our joint working partnership, will help reach, house and support some of the most vulnerable people with the most challenging and complex needs in our community.”

