New DLR trains to feature phone charging points and real time travel information

The new DLR trains. Picture: TfL TfL

These are the new-look Docklands Light Railway trains set to take thousands of passengers around the network every day from 2023.

Transport for London has revealed the oldest trains currently serving the DLR will be replaced, with the new stock boasting features such as real time travel information, air conditioning and mobile phone charging points.

The 43 new trains will also be more suitable for users with limited mobility, with three multi-use areas for pushchairs, bicycles or luggage in addition to three dedicated wheelchair spaces.

There will be 10 more trains than are currently in existence, meaning TfL can run an increased frequency on some branches of the DLR, with more frequent direct services to Stratford.

Currently, more than 400,000 journeys are made on the network every weekday, providing links to key commuter stations such as Canary Wharf and Bank.

The additional capacity will also help provide transport links across six designated opportunity areas, which have the potential to provide more than 124,000 homes and 200,000 jobs.

With 45,000 of these homes already under construction or with planning permission being within walking distance of a DLR station, the new trains are seen as being important to help encourage people to use public transport.

Jon Fox, TfL's director of rail and sponsored services, said: "Replacing the oldest trains on the DLR and introducing a new modern fleet will ensure the railway continues to support the current and future growth in the Docklands area.

"With walk-through carriages, real time travel information, air conditioning and mobile device charging points, the new trains will provide customers with a more comfortable and reliable service, replacing rolling stock that are nearly 30 years old and coming to the end of their operational life."

The contract to design and manufacture the new trains has been awarded to Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles, S.A (CAF).