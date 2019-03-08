Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

New DLR trains to feature phone charging points and real time travel information

PUBLISHED: 14:00 12 June 2019

The new DLR trains. Picture: TfL

The new DLR trains. Picture: TfL

TfL

These are the new-look Docklands Light Railway trains set to take thousands of passengers around the network every day from 2023.

The new DLR trains. Picture: TfLThe new DLR trains. Picture: TfL

Transport for London has revealed the oldest trains currently serving the DLR will be replaced, with the new stock boasting features such as real time travel information, air conditioning and mobile phone charging points.

The 43 new trains will also be more suitable for users with limited mobility, with three multi-use areas for pushchairs, bicycles or luggage in addition to three dedicated wheelchair spaces.

There will be 10 more trains than are currently in existence, meaning TfL can run an increased frequency on some branches of the DLR, with more frequent direct services to Stratford.

You may also want to watch:

Currently, more than 400,000 journeys are made on the network every weekday, providing links to key commuter stations such as Canary Wharf and Bank.

The additional capacity will also help provide transport links across six designated opportunity areas, which have the potential to provide more than 124,000 homes and 200,000 jobs.

With 45,000 of these homes already under construction or with planning permission being within walking distance of a DLR station, the new trains are seen as being important to help encourage people to use public transport.

Jon Fox, TfL's director of rail and sponsored services, said: "Replacing the oldest trains on the DLR and introducing a new modern fleet will ensure the railway continues to support the current and future growth in the Docklands area.

"With walk-through carriages, real time travel information, air conditioning and mobile device charging points, the new trains will provide customers with a more comfortable and reliable service, replacing rolling stock that are nearly 30 years old and coming to the end of their operational life."

The contract to design and manufacture the new trains has been awarded to Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles, S.A (CAF).

Most Read

Staff member stabbed at Newham University Hospital

Newham Hospital's Accident and Emergency Unit. Picture: Luke Acton.

Police appeal after woman hit by stolen car

The woman was injured on Nottingham Avenue, Canning Town. Picture: Google Maps

Anger at Newham Council as people in temporary housing say they live in state of disrepair

Picture: Luke Acton.

Headteacher attacks proposals for new concrete plant 250m from school

Dr Lawrence Foley, Bobby Moore Academy

Leisure centre to remain shut due to ‘serious water leak’ in ceiling

The Balaam Leisure Centre in Plaistow remains closed. Picture: Ken Mears

Most Read

Staff member stabbed at Newham University Hospital

Newham Hospital's Accident and Emergency Unit. Picture: Luke Acton.

Police appeal after woman hit by stolen car

The woman was injured on Nottingham Avenue, Canning Town. Picture: Google Maps

Anger at Newham Council as people in temporary housing say they live in state of disrepair

Picture: Luke Acton.

Headteacher attacks proposals for new concrete plant 250m from school

Dr Lawrence Foley, Bobby Moore Academy

Leisure centre to remain shut due to ‘serious water leak’ in ceiling

The Balaam Leisure Centre in Plaistow remains closed. Picture: Ken Mears

Latest from the Newham Recorder

No Africa Cup of Nations chance for Orient forward Bonne

Macauley Bonne lets fly for Leyton Orient at Brisbane Road (pic: Simon O'Connor).

New DLR trains to feature phone charging points and real time travel information

The new DLR trains. Picture: TfL

Staff member stabbed at Newham University Hospital

Newham Hospital's Accident and Emergency Unit. Picture: Luke Acton.

Broken down freight train causes Overground cancellations

The Overground is partially suspended. Picture: TfL

Travis: We will miss him in so many ways

Tributes to Justin Edinburgh, including from Leyton Orient captain Jobi McAnuff and goalkeeper Dean Brill, by the dugout at Brisbane Road (pic: Simon O'Connor).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists