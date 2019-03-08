Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Newham Council appoints new boss of children's services

PUBLISHED: 15:00 30 July 2019

Tim Aldridge. Picture: Newham Council

Tim Aldridge. Picture: Newham Council

Newham Council

Newham Council has appointed its new permanent corporate director of children and young people.

Tim Aldridge will be accountable for the delivery of safe and effective services, with his portfolio including social care, youth offending and school improvement.

You may also want to watch:

He will be joining from Havering Council, where he spent three years as director of children's services, and boasts 20 years' experience working in social care across the capital.

He said: "I'm looking forward to starting this exciting new role and working alongside colleagues to reinvigorate children's services, and deliver lasting improvement."

Mayor of Newham Rokhsana Fiaz added: "Tim's appointment will help us make sure young people are safe and supported and that their talent and potential is realised."

The appointment comes just a few months after Ofsted inspectors branded the council's children's services Inadequate - the lowest possible rating.

Most Read

Newham Council halt plans to close East Ham rat run

Neighbours urged Newham Council not to 'burn bridges' after the local authority restricted access to Browning Road bridge in East Ham. Picture: Jon King

Man, 23, charged after series of sex attacks in Newham and Waltham Forest

Abdallah Baballah has been charged in relation to a serious of sexual assaults, including an attempted rape in the Central Park Road area of East Ham on July 11. Picutre: Google street view.

‘This has torn me apart’: Mum of murdered teenager speaks out as killers jailed for life

Braeden Henry and Sean Obazee have been jailed for life for the murder of Abdul Mayanja. Picture: Met Police

More than 1,000 march against knife crime to show that young people can turn lives around

Demonstrators carried signs with anti-knife crime messages. Picture by Ellie Hoskins.

Fraud gang jailed who conned 100 victims out of £500,000 with fake online ads for goods

Alex Scurtu, 29, from Canning Town (left), jailed 5 years and Gift Mangava, 41, from Swanley, the ‘brains’ behind the fraud, jailed six years and nine months. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Newham Council halt plans to close East Ham rat run

Neighbours urged Newham Council not to 'burn bridges' after the local authority restricted access to Browning Road bridge in East Ham. Picture: Jon King

Man, 23, charged after series of sex attacks in Newham and Waltham Forest

Abdallah Baballah has been charged in relation to a serious of sexual assaults, including an attempted rape in the Central Park Road area of East Ham on July 11. Picutre: Google street view.

‘This has torn me apart’: Mum of murdered teenager speaks out as killers jailed for life

Braeden Henry and Sean Obazee have been jailed for life for the murder of Abdul Mayanja. Picture: Met Police

More than 1,000 march against knife crime to show that young people can turn lives around

Demonstrators carried signs with anti-knife crime messages. Picture by Ellie Hoskins.

Fraud gang jailed who conned 100 victims out of £500,000 with fake online ads for goods

Alex Scurtu, 29, from Canning Town (left), jailed 5 years and Gift Mangava, 41, from Swanley, the ‘brains’ behind the fraud, jailed six years and nine months. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Alabi and Harrold net for O’s XI in Canvey defeat

Leyton Orient forward Matt Harrold takes a shot (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Newham Council appoints new boss of children’s services

Tim Aldridge. Picture: Newham Council

‘We need to take action now’: Knife bin set up outside The Salvation Army centre in Stratford

The Salvation Army has launched Stratford'’s only knife surrender bin following a church-led campaign. Picture: LBN/Andrew Baker

Plaistow pupils enjoy hands-on history lesson

Lister Community School pupils get a hands-on history lesson from archaeologist Duncan Hawkins. Picture: Barratt London

Police appeal for people to hand in weapons in gun amnesty

The police are appealing for people to hand in weapons during a two-week long amnesty which began on July 20. Picture: Met Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists