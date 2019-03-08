Newham Council appoints new boss of children's services

Newham Council has appointed its new permanent corporate director of children and young people.

Tim Aldridge will be accountable for the delivery of safe and effective services, with his portfolio including social care, youth offending and school improvement.

He will be joining from Havering Council, where he spent three years as director of children's services, and boasts 20 years' experience working in social care across the capital.

He said: "I'm looking forward to starting this exciting new role and working alongside colleagues to reinvigorate children's services, and deliver lasting improvement."

Mayor of Newham Rokhsana Fiaz added: "Tim's appointment will help us make sure young people are safe and supported and that their talent and potential is realised."

The appointment comes just a few months after Ofsted inspectors branded the council's children's services Inadequate - the lowest possible rating.