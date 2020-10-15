New school for children with autism agreed for Beckton

A £3.1million new special school for children with complex autism is to open in Beckton.

Last week Newham’s cabinet signed off terms for a lease of land in Leyes Road and funding for the 105-pupil school.

The meeting heard the borough has the lowest number of children in SEND (special educational needs and disability) schools in the UK, with 0.3 percent of students in state funded special education.

Even with the new school, 90 per cent of pupils with complex autism in Newham will still need to be educated in mainstream schools or resource provision.

The proposals have been developed in consultation with Lister School and the Learning in Harmony Trust, which will run the new school.

Earlier this year the council secured government funding for the special school.

It is likely to open in September 2022.