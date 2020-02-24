Newham College students create nest boxes for hospice sensory garden

Newham College students present the nest boxes to Richard House staff. Picture: Richard House Richard House

Carpentry students have created nest boxes for a Beckton hospice's sensory garden.

The Newham College students visited Richard House Children's Hospice to see their handiwork installed in the woodland area.

The project was carried out as part of their work experience, with the students planning it themselves before using a range of tools and materials to build the nest boxes.

Richard House's volunteer co-ordinator Trish McInerney said: "The students' work will enhance our garden and experiences of our children, their families, and the staff, adding a greater sense of adventure.

"It will encourage nature to flourish for all to enjoy, whilst families can gain some much-needed respite and adventure in the garden."

She added: "This is a wonderful example of just one of the ways young people can give to others less fortunate than themselves."

The hospice's sensory garden allows children with life-limiting or life-threatening conditions to safely explore nature.