Para cycling couple discuss London 2012's impact on disability sport

"Up until that point, para sport was nothing. We were lucky to have 50 people watching a race. It was just this massive step up."

For para cycling star Lora Fachie, London 2012 was a game-changer both for her and disability sport as a whole.

This year is the tenth anniversary since the Games, which were her maiden Paralympics.

She described it as "the first stepping stone" on her journey that has since seen her win gold at both Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020.

In London, Lora came fourth in the tandem B kilo time trial and pursuit, eighth in the tandem B road time trial and agonisingly missed out on a medal in the tandem B road race after a mechanical problem.

She said: "London was my first Games and it didn't go well so it gave me that real grit and determination to go on, knuckle down and achieve in Rio and Tokyo.

"Without it, I wouldn't be who I am today."

Lora, who lost her sight at the age of five, is married to fellow two-time Paralympic cycling champion Neil Fachie.

Neil won gold at London 2012 in the tandem B kilo time-trial and silver in the tandem B sprint.

Triumphing in front of a full house crowd was something he said he will never forget.

"There was never going to be another games like it for us, a home games.

"The big crowd, the win, standing on top of the podium. You're just left wanting more and more."

The significance of London 2012 was that it brought disability sport "into the limelight", Lora said.

She added: "People stopped going 'aw look at them taking part'. There's a lot more of an appreciation of the commitment and the ability that we have."

Neil returned to the Lee Valley VeloPark to win gold for Scotland at this year's Commonwealth Games, with Lora taking a break from cycling while she is pregnant.

Despite the boost that London 2012 gave the Paralympic movement, he still thinks more needs to be done to support those with disabilities in their daily lives.

He said: "There's still a step up to do in the wider public where there are people facing struggles every day with living in a world that's not designed for them.

"As much as we can share a message through sport and we want to keep doing that, I think it's that bigger picture of how we can make more of an impact."