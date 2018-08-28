Neighbours save two people from house fire in Plaistow

Officers praised neighbours who led two people to safety during a house fire in Plaistow.

Just before 5am last Saturday, three fire engines and 15 firefighters were called to a blaze in Humberstone Road.

Part of the ground floor of a terraced house was damaged by fire.

One man was led to safety from the ground floor by crews wearing breathing apparatus, while another man and woman were saved from the first floor roof by neighbours using a builder’s ladder.

There were treated on the scene for smoke inhalation.

The fire was under control within 40 minutes,and crews from East Ham, Plaistow and Stratford attended.

The cause of the fire is believed to be food left cooking unattended on the hob.

Watch manager David Southam said: “I’d like to thank the neighbours for their quick thinking in assisting two residents to safety from the house.”