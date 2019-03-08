Search

Advanced search

Snap up a bargain and help support parents at this baby and children's items sale in Stratford

PUBLISHED: 15:00 18 October 2019

Toys, clothes and other items for babies and children will be on offer at the Newham NCT Nearly New Sale. Picture: Newham NCT

Toys, clothes and other items for babies and children will be on offer at the Newham NCT Nearly New Sale. Picture: Newham NCT

Archant

Savvy parents and parents-to-be can find top quality baby and toddler clothes, toys and equipment at an upcoming charity sale in Stratford.

Newham NCT branch will hold a "nearly new sale", offering excellent quality used baby and children's goods for a fraction of the price of buying them new, at Bryant Street Methodist Church on Saturday, November 2, 11am-1pm.

Proceeds will help national charity NCT to support parents, fund helplines, provide breastfeeding counsellors, train antenatal teachers and offer other services.

You may also want to watch:

Sale co-ordinator Amy Norman said: "Our volunteers ensure the quality of the goods at our sales is excellent and shoppers can bag some real baby bargains.

"Whether you're buying, selling or both, you can be sure you're helping to support other parents in Newham by funding NCT's vital work."

Families with baby and toddler items they no longer need can ensure they go to a good home through NCT sales and make some cash too, as sellers keep up to 70 per cent of the proceeds.

Visit www.nct.org.uk/nns for more information.

Most Read

Stratford stabbing: Police charge boy, 15, with murder of Baptista Adjei

Baptista Adjei, 15, from North Woolwich. Picture: Met Police

Stratford stabbing: £10k raised for funeral of Baptista Adjei

Baptista Adjei, 15, from North Woolwich. Picture: Met Police

Stratford table-dancing club loses licence after underage girls found

Jhankaar club in Stratford. Picture: Google

East Ham 18-year olds fundraising sees more than £1k donated towards well building

Jabraan Akhtar and Farhad Choudhury are raising money to build a well in Somalia. Picture: Farhad Choudhury

Teenagers arrested in connection with Baptista Adjei death

Baptista Adjei, 15, from North Woolwich. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Stratford stabbing: Police charge boy, 15, with murder of Baptista Adjei

Baptista Adjei, 15, from North Woolwich. Picture: Met Police

Stratford stabbing: £10k raised for funeral of Baptista Adjei

Baptista Adjei, 15, from North Woolwich. Picture: Met Police

Stratford table-dancing club loses licence after underage girls found

Jhankaar club in Stratford. Picture: Google

East Ham 18-year olds fundraising sees more than £1k donated towards well building

Jabraan Akhtar and Farhad Choudhury are raising money to build a well in Somalia. Picture: Farhad Choudhury

Teenagers arrested in connection with Baptista Adjei death

Baptista Adjei, 15, from North Woolwich. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Basketball: Lions add Toluwase and Dang-Akodo

London Lions head coach Vince Macaulay (pic Graham Hodges)

The East London Football Podcast

Leyton Orient players celebrate against Walsall (pic Simon O'Connor)

World Cup: England must ‘fight until the end’

England's Owen Farrell (right) and Ben Youngs during a training session (pic Andrew Matthews/PA)

Cricket: Ten Doeschate extends Essex stay

Essex skipper Ryan ten Doeschate with the County Championship Trophy (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Fletcher will use Grimby clash as a chance to assess O’s squad

Carl Fletcher has been named the new Leyton Orient head coach (Pic: Leyton Orient)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists