Snap up a bargain and help support parents at this baby and children's items sale in Stratford

Savvy parents and parents-to-be can find top quality baby and toddler clothes, toys and equipment at an upcoming charity sale in Stratford.

Newham NCT branch will hold a "nearly new sale", offering excellent quality used baby and children's goods for a fraction of the price of buying them new, at Bryant Street Methodist Church on Saturday, November 2, 11am-1pm.

Proceeds will help national charity NCT to support parents, fund helplines, provide breastfeeding counsellors, train antenatal teachers and offer other services.

Sale co-ordinator Amy Norman said: "Our volunteers ensure the quality of the goods at our sales is excellent and shoppers can bag some real baby bargains.

"Whether you're buying, selling or both, you can be sure you're helping to support other parents in Newham by funding NCT's vital work."

Families with baby and toddler items they no longer need can ensure they go to a good home through NCT sales and make some cash too, as sellers keep up to 70 per cent of the proceeds.

Visit www.nct.org.uk/nns for more information.