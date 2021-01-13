Deputy chairperson of Newham Council suspended by Labour Party

Published: 5:38 PM January 13, 2021

The deputy chairperson of Newham Council has been suspended from the Labour Party following a complaint of antisemitism.

Little Ilford ward councillor Nazir Ahmed has been suspended pending investigation following the sharing of social media posts including one which suggests Israel should be relocated to the USA.

This post appeared in 2017. - Credit: Submitted

The post dated December 23, 2017, includes an image of Israel placed in the middle of the United States with the comment: "Easy solution for Israel-Palestine conflict!"

A fourth post dated January, 2017. - Credit: Submitted

Another post, dated December 17, 2017, refers to a claim Israel was tunnelling under the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, which is credited as the third holiest site in Islam.

It includes the comment: "If that is so, one day might come when Al-Aqsa can collapse. Are (sic) Muslim world in deep sleep?"

Cllr Ahmed has been suspended pending investigation. - Credit: Submitted

A third post dated January 2, 2017, reads: "Not all Jewish (sic) are the same. There are some very good Jewish".

Cllr Nazir is alleged to have shared this post. - Credit: Submitted

In July, 2014, a post was also shared on Cllr Ahmed's Facebook page which stated: "Israel have USA in the pocket... Or vice versa?"

A party spokesperson said: "Labour takes all complaints of antisemitism extremely seriously and they are fully investigated in line with our rules and procedures, and any appropriate disciplinary action is taken."

Cllr Ahmed was honoured with the Freedom of the City of London for his distinguished legal and community services in February.

He was elected as a councillor in 2018 with one of the highest vote tallies.

Cllr Ahmed has not responded to requests for comment.