Teen recognised for helping to spread the word about Canning Town food bank during coronavirus crisis

Nathan Quraishi-Holt, 15, received a Jack Petchey Community Award for going the 'extra mile' to help others in the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Jack Petchey Foundation Archant

A teenager has been recognised for spreading the word about the Canning Town emergency food bank throughout lockdown.

Nathan Quraishi-Holt, age 15, assisted church leaders in delivering flyers to reach as many people as possible about the food bank during the pandemic, as well as Sunday School resources to families with young children.

He has been recognised through the Jack Petchey’s Community Awards, which aim to keep young people motivated and celebrate their efforts to help others during the pandemic.

Nathan’s nominator Ayomide Sotubo said this assistance helped ensure that “those who don’t have access to the information online or older members of the community who might find it difficult to use social media are kept informed.”

Nathan, who received £50 from the Jack Petchey Foundation and a congratulatory letter, said: “The award tells me that what I do matters.”