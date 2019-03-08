Search

Stratford independent filmmaker aims to put problem debt on a par with knife crime

PUBLISHED: 07:29 18 September 2019 | UPDATED: 07:29 18 September 2019

Natasha Adams from Stratford is raising awareness of problem debt with her first film, Time to Collect. Picture: Jahsie Levy

Natasha Adams from Stratford is raising awareness of problem debt with her first film, Time to Collect. Picture: Jahsie Levy

An independent moviemaker is to release her debut film aimed at putting problem debt on a par with knife crime.

The film was financed with the help of a National Lottery grant. Picture: Natasha AdamsThe film was financed with the help of a National Lottery grant. Picture: Natasha Adams

Time to Collect by Natasha Adams of Stephens Road, Stratford, tells the story of Andre, a 30-year old man struggling with financial difficulties.

It stars stand-up comedian, Judi Love, Jereca Tafari and Rashid Matabaro as the lead.

Natasha said: "It feels surreal to see your writing go from paper and pen to being on screen. It's amazing. I really can't wait to see the final product."

Andre's troubles start when a parking ticket goes unpaid, but things get worse with Christmas coming, bills going unpaid and a girlfriend pregnant with twins making it hard to make ends meet.

The filming started in August with the short due to be released at the end of October this year. Picture: Natasha AdamsThe filming started in August with the short due to be released at the end of October this year. Picture: Natasha Adams

The 30-minute long film culminates in a life or death decision where the audience is left guessing what happens next.

Natasha - whose drama series, Growing Pains, is in its second series on YouTube - started filming in August.

The 30-year old explained that in her opinion debt is just as serious an issue as knife crime.

"Some people in really bad situations might steal or do illegal activities to get through. When people need money they will do anything to survive the month.

"People start doing illegal things because of the pressure they're under to live a comfortable life," she said.

With the film, the former gym employee - who used video to help train athletes while working at QMotion Sport and Fitness Centre in Bethnal Green - has fulfilled an ambition to see her stories on screen.

Natasha said: "After the National Lottery funding, I've now got the confidence to do an even bigger project next time.

"But I want to continue to spread awareness on the issue of debt. It's as huge as knife crime."

The mum was inspired to make the film by events in her own life after she was forced to give up work to look after her daughter.

"The film is also a reflection on how difficult it is to live in London. Everything goes up, but your wage doesn't. The film illustrates stress and what it can do," Natasha said.

She plans to take the completed film to BBC3 and London Live with its release planned for the end of October.

Plans for £180m redevelopment around Stratford Centre site approved

A proposal to redevelop part of the Stratford Centre site could see a total of 1,040 end user jobs as well as 2,880 jobs during the construction phase. Picture: AHMM Architects

Appeal to trace man after boy, 15, sexually assaulted on Central Line train between Stratford and Leyton

A 15-year-old boy was sexually assaulted by a man twice on the Central Line between Stratford and Leyton. Picture: BTP

‘It’s coming home’: Clapton CFC wins lease bid for Forest Gate’s Old Spotted Dog ground

The Old Spotted Dog ground in Forest Gate (Pic: Jacob Ranson)

Trio from east London jailed for ‘ferocious’ knife attack at youth centre

Talib, Demontagnac and Young. Picture: Met Police

New headteacher pledges to improve Plaistow school and to raise house prices in area

The Cumberland School's new headteacher Omar Deria. Picture: Tom Barnes

