Young curator on getting involved with Newham Heritage Month 2021

Published: 11:43 AM April 27, 2021

Eighteen-year-old Nabilah Khan is one of Newham Heritage Month's new curators - Credit: Nabilah Khan

A young person exhibiting her work as part of Newham Heritage Month has spoken about what the project means to her.

Eighteen-year-old Nabilah Khan is one of Newham Heritage Month's new curators, which means she is one of a group of young people selected to learn from industry experts and exhibit their work as part of the second annual heritage month in May.

It is run in collaboration with University College London's Special Collections.

What made you apply to take part?

“I was already following Newham Heritage Month on social media and thought it looked cool, and growing up I went to loads of exhibitions with my parents and always wondered how they put all the information together.

"Going to learn about the archives and curation seemed a fabulous opportunity.”

What have you learnt through taking part?

"How to make heritage projects enticing so that people enjoy learning about their history and culture.

"We've learned countless things in the workshops, including so much detail as to how archives work, which is really interesting.”

What will we discover in the exhibition?

“We’ve specifically been focusing on food factories in Newham, because surprisingly, through our research into factories, we found there are so many, such as Tate and Lyle, which supplied sugar, and the Trebor factory.

"Did you know that Trebor mints originate from Newham?

"A fun fact we learned is that Trebor is the name of the creator, Robert, spelt backwards.”

Has your understanding of heritage changed during the project?

“Before the curators project, heritage to me was about being Bangladeshi and Bengali, but through the project I realised it's so much more than that, it's about me being a British Bangladeshi.

"My heritage and culture is different to my parents, I have my culture from my parents but I also have my British heritage and learning about our local history makes me feel my heritage is broader than I initially thought it was.”

Why should young people care about celebrating heritage?

“I think everyone should care, not specifically young people.

"Newham is such a melting pot of culture and heritage in itself. It’s so diverse and the month gives anyone a chance to learn about everyone else’s heritage. It helps our understanding of what unique heritage and culture we have here in Newham.”

Find out more about Newham Heritage Month at www.newhamheritagemonth.org