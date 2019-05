Search for boy, 16, missing for more than a week

Mustafa Ahmed has been missing since April 13. He was last seen in the E13 area. Picture: MPS. MPS

Police are searching for a missing 16-year-old last seen in Newham.

On April 13, Mustafa Ahmed said he was going out with friends, but didn't return home.

He was last seen wearing a grey tracksuit and is described as having a slim build and curly black hear. He is five feet and 10 inches tall.

Anyone with information about Mustafa is asked to call 101 quoting 19MIS014027.