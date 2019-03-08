Search

Manor Park murder victim’s identity confirmed by police

PUBLISHED: 09:11 12 April 2019 | UPDATED: 10:07 12 April 2019

Noore Bashir Salad... murdered in Chuch Road, Manor Park, at 9.15pm on Monday, April 8. Picture: Met Police

Noore Bashir Salad... murdered in Chuch Road, Manor Park, at 9.15pm on Monday, April 8. Picture: Met Police

MPS

Noore Bashir Salad has been confirmed today by police as the murder victim who was shot and stabbed in the street in Manor Park.

Police at scene of the attack in Church Road. Picture: Andrew CookPolice at scene of the attack in Church Road. Picture: Andrew Cook

The 22-year-old was attacked in Church Road at 9.3opm on Monday and found with gunshot and knife wounds.

Paramedics battled to try and save his life, but he died at the scene.

A post-mortem examination gave cause of death as a stab wound to the leg.

Detectives from the Met’s Homicide and Major Crime Command are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information.

Church Road... where Noore was attacked and killed.Church Road... where Noore was attacked and killed.

“This was a senseless loss of life ,” Det Insp Alison Cole said.

“There are still gaps surrounding this murder. Several people have come forward, but pieces of the puzzle that are missing.

“We believe Noore was approached by three men who inflicted the injuries and then fled the scene towards Browning Road. We’re asking if anyone saw the incident or saw a suspicious vehicle in the area around the time of the attack.”

Detectives are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to call 101, quoting reference CAD7566/8APR, tweet @MetCC or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800-555111.

