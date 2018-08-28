Search

Mumbai artist finishing residency after collaboration with Newham projects

PUBLISHED: 10:00 17 January 2019

Aqui Thami collaborated with Rabbit Road Press, based at Old Manor Park Library in Newham. Picture: Heiba.

Heiba

After collaborating with Rabbits Road Press in Manor House and creating material inspired by the V&A Collections, Aqui Thami’s residency at the White House gallery is ending.

Ms Thami established a new group of young women aged over 16, called ‘DIY Rabbits’, to explore local identities and make art celebrating the power of community, among other activities.

The artist, who is also described as an activist and academic, has been working to create new zines and posters inspired by political and historical materials in the V&A Collection.

At the beginning of her residency, Ms Thami said she would take: “a special focus on handmade posters for public walls and city spaces, works that existed on the edge of the normative definition of art.”

Working with ‘DIY Rabbits’, she has created zines and posters to express contemporary social issues in their communities.

Many of the works made by Ms Thami have now been bought by the V&A collection.

