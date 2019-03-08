TV presenter has 'trip down memory lane' at Maryland primary school

Stratford-born entertainer and magician Stephen Mulhern swapped the TV studio for his former school hall when he visited St Francis Primary School.

TV presenter Stephen Mulhern visited his former primary school St Francis' Catholic Primary School in Stratford to celebrate the launch of Virgin Media's Christmas Stars competition. Picture: Michael Leckie TV presenter Stephen Mulhern visited his former primary school St Francis' Catholic Primary School in Stratford to celebrate the launch of Virgin Media's Christmas Stars competition. Picture: Michael Leckie

More than 30 years since he last walked through the gates, Stephen treated pupils to a special performance to pass on his secrets of becoming a star of stage and screen.

He gave tips about performing, shared what it is like to be a TV presenter and to work with the likes of Ant and Dec, and entertained the pupils with magic tricks.

Mulhern said: "It was a fantastic trip down memory lane.

"I loved primary school and have lots of cherished memories of my time there.

"It was really special to meet pupils and staff, although the school looks a lot different now."

His visit was to celebrate the launch of Virgin Media's Christmas Stars competition, which gives primary schools the chance to have their festive play televised to the nation - narrated by Stephen.

St Francis headteacher Natasha Scott said: "It is inspirational for the children to see Stephen's success and know that he also attended St Francis.

"They will benefit from his tips over the coming weeks as we prepare for our Christmas nativity.

"Equally, this experience will help to build the children's performance confidence and most importantly self-confidence."

Stephen, who has appeared on stage and screen for more than 20 years, is known for presenting TV shows such as Britain's Got More Talent and Catchphrase, as well as entertaining scores of audiences in pantomimes across the UK.