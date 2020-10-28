Search

Advanced search

Images released of wanted men last seen in East Ham and Forest Gate

PUBLISHED: 12:20 28 October 2020 | UPDATED: 12:20 28 October 2020

L-R: Vali-Adrian Irimiea and Muitan Khan are known to frequent Newham. Picture: MPS

L-R: Vali-Adrian Irimiea and Muitan Khan are known to frequent Newham. Picture: MPS

Archant

The police have released images of two wanted men.

Mr Irimiea is wanted after failing to appear in court. The 29-year-old’s last known location is East Ham. Picture: MPSMr Irimiea is wanted after failing to appear in court. The 29-year-old’s last known location is East Ham. Picture: MPS

Detectives in Newham are appealing for information to help locate Vali-Adrian Irimiea and Muitan Khan.

Mr Irimiea is wanted after failing to appear in court. The 29-year-old’s last known location is East Ham.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Khan, 20, is wanted in connection with a robbery. His last known location is Forest Gate.

Mr Khan, 20, is wanted in connection with a robbery. His last known location is Forest Gate. Picture: MPSMr Khan, 20, is wanted in connection with a robbery. His last known location is Forest Gate. Picture: MPS

Both men are believed by police to frequent Newham.

Members of the public have been advised not to confront or approach either men.

Anyone with information should call 020 8217 7513 or tweet @MetCC.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Newham Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Hammers fans positive after City draw and are hoping to continue pushing forward

West Ham United's Michail Antonio (second right) celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game with team-mates during the Premier League match at the London Stadium.

Leyton Orient boss Embleton ‘disappointed’ not to build on early goal in Exeter draw

Leyton Orient Manager Ross Embleton during Stevenage vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 24th October 2020

Images released of wanted men last seen in East Ham and Forest Gate

L-R: Vali-Adrian Irimiea and Muitan Khan are known to frequent Newham. Picture: MPS

Leyton Orient settle for a share of the spoils with Exeter City

Leyton Orient Manager Ross Embleton during Stevenage vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 24th October 2020

Shop local: Green Street traders ‘lose millions’ as tourists stay home and parties are curbed

Traders in Green Street are struggling because of the pandemic. Picture: Jon King