Images released of wanted men last seen in East Ham and Forest Gate

Vali-Adrian Irimiea and Muitan Khan are known to frequent Newham.

The police have released images of two wanted men.

Detectives in Newham are appealing for information to help locate Vali-Adrian Irimiea and Muitan Khan.

Mr Irimiea is wanted after failing to appear in court. The 29-year-old’s last known location is East Ham.

Mr Khan, 20, is wanted in connection with a robbery. His last known location is Forest Gate.

Both men are believed by police to frequent Newham.

Members of the public have been advised not to confront or approach either men.

Anyone with information should call 020 8217 7513 or tweet @MetCC.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.