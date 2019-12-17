Man pleads guilty to manslaughter after fatal stabbing in East Ham

Muhammed Hussain, 23, of Wakefield Street, East Ham, is due to be sentenced today. Picture: PA PA Archive/PA Images

A man has been convicted following a fatal stabbing sparked by a row between neighbours.

Muhammed Hussain of Wakefield Street, East Ham, pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Faudi Mohamed at the Old Bailey on Monday, December 9.

The 23-year old was found not guilty of murder on Monday, December 16, and is due to be sentenced today (December 17).

Det Insp Tony Kirk said: "Hussain stabbed Faudi multiple times in front of his family. They will never forget what they saw.

"A man has lost his life and another life is in ruins following a dispute between neighbours."

Police were called to Ron Leighton Way, at the junction with Wakefield Street, at 11.07pm on June 29 following reports of a stabbing.

Officers and paramedics found 28-year-old Faudi suffering from stab wounds. He was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

A post-mortem examination gave the cause of death as multiple stab wounds.

A murder investigation was launched by homicide detectives.

But two days after the stabbing, Hussain handed himself in and was arrested on suspicion of murder and charged the following day.