Man pleads guilty to manslaughter after fatal stabbing in East Ham
PUBLISHED: 08:20 17 December 2019 | UPDATED: 08:21 17 December 2019
PA Archive/PA Images
A man has been convicted following a fatal stabbing sparked by a row between neighbours.
Muhammed Hussain of Wakefield Street, East Ham, pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Faudi Mohamed at the Old Bailey on Monday, December 9.
The 23-year old was found not guilty of murder on Monday, December 16, and is due to be sentenced today (December 17).
Det Insp Tony Kirk said: "Hussain stabbed Faudi multiple times in front of his family. They will never forget what they saw.
You may also want to watch:
"A man has lost his life and another life is in ruins following a dispute between neighbours."
Police were called to Ron Leighton Way, at the junction with Wakefield Street, at 11.07pm on June 29 following reports of a stabbing.
Officers and paramedics found 28-year-old Faudi suffering from stab wounds. He was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
A post-mortem examination gave the cause of death as multiple stab wounds.
A murder investigation was launched by homicide detectives.
But two days after the stabbing, Hussain handed himself in and was arrested on suspicion of murder and charged the following day.