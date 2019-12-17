Search

Man pleads guilty to manslaughter after fatal stabbing in East Ham

PUBLISHED: 08:20 17 December 2019 | UPDATED: 08:21 17 December 2019

Muhammed Hussain, 23, of Wakefield Street, East Ham, is due to be sentenced today. Picture: PA

Muhammed Hussain, 23, of Wakefield Street, East Ham, is due to be sentenced today. Picture: PA

PA Archive/PA Images

A man has been convicted following a fatal stabbing sparked by a row between neighbours.

Muhammed Hussain of Wakefield Street, East Ham, pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Faudi Mohamed at the Old Bailey on Monday, December 9.

The 23-year old was found not guilty of murder on Monday, December 16, and is due to be sentenced today (December 17).

Det Insp Tony Kirk said: "Hussain stabbed Faudi multiple times in front of his family. They will never forget what they saw.

"A man has lost his life and another life is in ruins following a dispute between neighbours."

Police were called to Ron Leighton Way, at the junction with Wakefield Street, at 11.07pm on June 29 following reports of a stabbing.

Officers and paramedics found 28-year-old Faudi suffering from stab wounds. He was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

A post-mortem examination gave the cause of death as multiple stab wounds.

A murder investigation was launched by homicide detectives.

But two days after the stabbing, Hussain handed himself in and was arrested on suspicion of murder and charged the following day.

Brown vows to fight to protect West Ham from ‘downward spiral’ under Tories

Labour's Lyn Brown speaks at the Newham election count after retaining the seat of West Ham. Picture: Andrew Brookes

‘I don’t feel safe anymore’: Victim appeals for witnesses after alleged attack by schoolboy in Plaistow

The victim first encountered a group in Plaistow High Street before the alleged attack in Swete Street. Picture: Google

Appeal to trace Forest Gate drug dealer who failed to attend court

Pedro Noba, 18, was convicted in his absence. Picture: Essex Police

Newham primary schools in national top 10 for reading, writing and maths results

Newham primary school performed better than most in the country in Key Stage 2 SATs results. Picture: Dave Thompson/PA Images

Police hang up their Christmas ‘wanted’ list of 19 suspects for questioning

Scotland Yard puts out a 'wanted' list of 19 people police want to locate. Picture: Met Police

