Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Plans for 21,500-capacity entertainment venue are submitted

PUBLISHED: 07:00 27 March 2019

CGI of the proposed MSG Sphere. Picture: MSG

CGI of the proposed MSG Sphere. Picture: MSG

MSG

Plans to transform a derelict site close to Stratford station into a state-of-the-art entertainment venue have been submitted.

The location where the proposed MSG Sphere would be built. Picture: MSGThe location where the proposed MSG Sphere would be built. Picture: MSG

If approved by the London Legacy Development Corporation (LLDC), the MSG Sphere would create up to 3,200 jobs - plus an additional 4,300 a year during the three-year construction period.

The spherical, 90m tall venue would seat 17,500 people, with a capacity of 21,500 if there is a mixture of seating and standing.

The Madison Square Garden Company (MSG) has already purchased the 4.7 acre site, last used as a car park during London 2012, and claims the venue could generate £2.7m for the UK economy over 20 years.

This would include more than £50m a year for businesses in Newham.

CGI of the proposed MSG Sphere. Picture: MSGCGI of the proposed MSG Sphere. Picture: MSG

Jayne McGivern, executive vice president of development and construction, said: “This is an opportunity to take an inaccessible coach park and use it to support thousands of jobs, and billions of pounds of economic benefit.

“Our plans make training and local hiring a priority and would create a premier destination that serves as a long-term investment in the future of Newham, London, and the UK.

“If our plans are approved, we believe MSG Sphere will complement London’s existing venues and drive overall growth in the music and entertainment market – benefiting residents, artists and fans.”

The MSG Sphere would have a diameter of 120m and be wrapped in triangular LED panels that could display digital art, advertising or content related to events in the venue.

Plans for the inside include the world’s largest and highest resolution LED screen, an adaptive acoustics system and a system to convey bass through the floor.

The company has also said it would try and schedule events to run at times that meant visitors could avoid travelling during peak rush hours, and would also partner with nearby venues if events coincided to work on a combined crowd management strategy.

In addition to the main arena, the plans also include a smaller nightclub venue, space for retail and food outlets and outdoor space that was accessible to all, including a nature play space for children and an outdoor gym.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

This isn’t Germany! Plane from London City Airport mistakenly flown to wrong country

The flight took off from London City Airport. Picture: Ken Mears

Youngsters get ready to reclaim the Stratford Centre a year after death of Beniamin Pieknyi

Beniamin Pieknyi was stabbed to death at the Stratford Centre. Picture: MPS

Inspectors find ‘significant deterioration’ in children’s services

Newham Council's children's services have been branded inadequate by Ofsted. Picture: Ken Mears

Mayor slams “dangerous” right to buy as extent of council house sell-ons revealed

Hundreds of former council homes in the borough have been re-sold by private owners. Picture: Chris Radburn/PA Archive

Jailed: Teenage ‘violent’ moped mugger who stole £1,000 from his own care home

L-R: Joshua Scales and James Hicks, both of no fixed address, demanded cash from the deputy manager of a Newham care home where Scales was meant to be staying in May. Picture: MPS

Most Read

This isn’t Germany! Plane from London City Airport mistakenly flown to wrong country

The flight took off from London City Airport. Picture: Ken Mears

Youngsters get ready to reclaim the Stratford Centre a year after death of Beniamin Pieknyi

Beniamin Pieknyi was stabbed to death at the Stratford Centre. Picture: MPS

Inspectors find ‘significant deterioration’ in children’s services

Newham Council's children's services have been branded inadequate by Ofsted. Picture: Ken Mears

Mayor slams “dangerous” right to buy as extent of council house sell-ons revealed

Hundreds of former council homes in the borough have been re-sold by private owners. Picture: Chris Radburn/PA Archive

Jailed: Teenage ‘violent’ moped mugger who stole £1,000 from his own care home

L-R: Joshua Scales and James Hicks, both of no fixed address, demanded cash from the deputy manager of a Newham care home where Scales was meant to be staying in May. Picture: MPS

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Orient extend lead at the top of the National League

Marvin Ekpiteta celebrates with Leyton Orient team-mates Joe Widdowson (left) and Macauley Bonne (right) (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Plans for 21,500-capacity entertainment venue are submitted

CGI of the proposed MSG Sphere. Picture: MSG

Edinburgh says O’s must refocus on league fixtures

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh on the touchline during the game with Maidenhead United in the National League (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Clapton boss Fowell praises Woodford Town ahead of clash

Clapton winger Giovanni Palmer races clear (pic Steve Dutton)

East London inflict rare loss on leaders to keep hopes of finishing as runners-up alive

Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists