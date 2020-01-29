Search

Advanced search

Views on MSG Sphere pour in as deal thrashed out over jobs for Newham residents

PUBLISHED: 12:00 29 January 2020

A computer-generated image of the proposed MSG Sphere in Stratford. Picture: MSG

A computer-generated image of the proposed MSG Sphere in Stratford. Picture: MSG

MSG

The final deadline is looming for Newham residents to comment on proposals for a vast new entertainment hub in Stratford.

The site off Angel Lane where the huge entertainment hub could be built. Picture: Google SatelliteThe site off Angel Lane where the huge entertainment hub could be built. Picture: Google Satellite

There are less than 48 hours left to comment on the Madison Square Garden Company's plans to build the MSG Sphere, a 90m high, 21,500-capacity spherical entertainment venue, on land west of Angel Lane.

Planning authority the London Legacy Development Corporation started a second round of consultation on the plans in December.

Since then, neighbours and stakeholders have piled in with further comments ahead of the January 31 deadline.

Lyn Brown, the Labour MP for West Ham, has now objected to the plans on the basis of "widespread concerns" about light pollution, noise and transport pressures.

Jayne McGivern from MSG explains the potential benefits of the venue at the Old Town Hall, Stratford in June 2019. Picture: Jon KingJayne McGivern from MSG explains the potential benefits of the venue at the Old Town Hall, Stratford in June 2019. Picture: Jon King

Urging the company to "find another site entirely", she wrote: "I believe the potentially serious disruption the MSG Sphere would cause far outweighs the potential benefits."

In late 2019 MSG was asked to provide further information to LLDC before a decision could be reached.

Responding to concerns about overcrowding at Stratford Station, the company said it would pay for a new ticket hall and entrance for crowds leaving enue.

It has also reduced the planned extent of illuminated advertising displays on the venue's LED-covered exterior.

MSG's website says it is still MSG's website says it is still "committed" to having at least 35 per cent of jobs go to Newham residents.

Jayne McGivern, the company's executive vice president for development and construction, said: "The revised plans we have submitted are another step towards bringing ground-breaking live entertainment events, millions of pounds of investment and thousands of jobs to Newham, East London and the UK."

A key commitment by MSG to give 35 per cent of the jobs it creates to Newham residents, though, has still not been agreed.

You may also want to watch:

In its draft Section 106 agreement - a set of legal undertakings made to the host local authority - MSG stated that 35 per cent of construction and operational jobs on the Angel Lane site would be reserved for people in Newham.

A public consultation event on the revised plans in January. Picture: Hannah SomervilleA public consultation event on the revised plans in January. Picture: Hannah Somerville

The council's jobs and skills service, Newham Workplace, is set to receive £2.1million if the project goes ahead.

But revised plans submitted to LLDC in November now say that 35 per cent of jobs could be pooled between people in Newham, Hackney, Tower Hamlets and Waltham Forest.

Newham stressed the revised document was a draft it had not agreed to.

A spokeswoman said the section on job targets was "not a position we would support", adding: "We are clear with any developer who wants to build in Newham that they must aim to achieve a target of 35 per cent Newham residents employed during the construction phase and 50 per cent Newham residents employed during the operational phase.

Members of the grassroots Stop MSG Sphere campaign. Picture: Hannah SomervilleMembers of the grassroots Stop MSG Sphere campaign. Picture: Hannah Somerville

"This is in line with the Mayor of Newham's Community Wealth Building agenda launched this month, which sets out to address social and economic disparities."

MSG also said it was still committed to ensuring 35 per cent of jobs, from senior managers to venue operations staff, went to local people.

The draft commitments, an MSG spokesman said, were "still under discussion with the LLDC, Newham and others.

They added: "How these jobs are allocated between local boroughs is a decision for our stakeholders to resolve."

Members of the grassroots Stop MSG Sphere campaign have urged people to comment ahead of the deadline.

Spokeswoman Lindesay Mace said: "Newham Council must surely object to the planning application again, not only because the employment benefits do not meet their demands but because major negative impacts remain.

"As job figures for Newham residents have been central to MSG's PR campaign, this calls into question much of the support their proposals have received."

Click here to view and comment on the plans.

Most Read

Firefighters rescue nine people from early morning blaze at Plaistow block of flats

Firefighters rescued nine people after a blaze broke out at a 16-storey block of flats in New City Road, Plaistow. Picture: Google

‘It breaks down trust’: What a year’s worth of stop and search looks like in Newham

Police officers on patrol at Stratford station. Picture: Stephen Pond/PA Archive

‘Our hearts are truly broken’: Funeral of Mary Jane Mustafa takes place

The funeral of Mary Jane Mustafa. Picture: Ken Mears

Barking to Gospel Oak line could be closed for several weeks following freight train derailment

The broken rail caused by a derailed freight train. Picture: Network Rail

Third brother charged with murder over fatal stabbing in Royal Docks

Leshawn Williams died after being stabbed in Hanameel Street, Royal Docks, in the early hours of Saturday, December 21. Picture: Google

Most Read

Firefighters rescue nine people from early morning blaze at Plaistow block of flats

Firefighters rescued nine people after a blaze broke out at a 16-storey block of flats in New City Road, Plaistow. Picture: Google

‘It breaks down trust’: What a year’s worth of stop and search looks like in Newham

Police officers on patrol at Stratford station. Picture: Stephen Pond/PA Archive

‘Our hearts are truly broken’: Funeral of Mary Jane Mustafa takes place

The funeral of Mary Jane Mustafa. Picture: Ken Mears

Barking to Gospel Oak line could be closed for several weeks following freight train derailment

The broken rail caused by a derailed freight train. Picture: Network Rail

Third brother charged with murder over fatal stabbing in Royal Docks

Leshawn Williams died after being stabbed in Hanameel Street, Royal Docks, in the early hours of Saturday, December 21. Picture: Google

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Leyton Orient boss felt they deserved something out Crewe clash

Leyton Orient striker Conor Wilkinson (Pic: Simon O'Connor)

Views on MSG Sphere pour in as deal thrashed out over jobs for Newham residents

A computer-generated image of the proposed MSG Sphere in Stratford. Picture: MSG

League Two: Crewe 2 Leyton Orient 0

Leyton Orient's head coach Ross Embleton

Housing secretary visits Newham homeless charity as government announces £1.2m to support rough sleepers in borough

Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government Robert Jenrick speaks with a Caritas Anchor House resident about his experience. Picture: Caritas Anchor House

Team news: Crewe Alexandra v Leyton Orient

O's James Brophy runs past James Baker (Pic: Simon O'Connor)
Drive 24