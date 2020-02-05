MSG Sphere could be first living wage-accredited entertainment venue

A proposed entertainment venue in Stratford could become the first in the country to be accredited as a living wage employer.

The Madison Square Garden Company (MSG), which hopes to build the MSG Sphere, has been given the accreditation by the Living Wage Foundation.

It would mean that everyone working on the site - both during the construction phase and once the venue opens - would be paid at least the London Living Wage, currently set at £10.75 an hour.

Jayne McGivern, executive vice president of development and construction for MSG, said: "We are absolutely committed to developing a ground-breaking venue that will not only redefine the future of entertainment, but also deliver tremendous benefits for local residents.

"That's why we're proud to have received this accreditation from the Living Wage Foundation and for MSG Sphere to become the first major entertainment venue in the UK to pay the London Living Wage as a minimum to everyone employed on site."

A planning application for the MSG Sphere is set to be considered later this year.