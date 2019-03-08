Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

East Ham MP joins in the fun as kids gets active in Forest Gate

PUBLISHED: 10:00 25 August 2019

East Ham MP Stephen Timms visited the Sainsbury’s Active Kids holiday club at Sandringham Primary School in Forest Gate. Picture: Sainsbury's

East Ham MP Stephen Timms visited the Sainsbury's Active Kids holiday club at Sandringham Primary School in Forest Gate. Picture: Sainsbury's

Archant

East Ham MP Stephen Timms had a bowl and a boogie with primary school pupils in support of a programme encouraging children to be more active.

During a visit to Sandringham Primary School in Forest Gate, Mr Timms joined children in range of activities - including cricket, gymnastics, dance, arts and crafts, and active play - as part of the Sainsbury's Active Kids holiday clubs scheme,

The holiday clubs, which are taking place across London - including Stratford and Canning Town - throughout the summer, are hosted by leading UK provider Premier Education.

You may also want to watch:

Supported by trained young leaders from the community, they provide programmes of activities and a healthy lunch and snacks for an affordable price.

Mr Timms said: "Finding affordable childcare is often a huge weight off parent's shoulders, and it's wonderful to see kids so engaged with a range of activities and opportunities over their summer break."

Sainsbury's launched Active Kids holiday clubs last year to encourage children aged five to 15 to be more active and healthier during the summer holidays.

Visit activekids.sainsburys.co.uk for more information and to book a space.

Most Read

GCSE results: Forest Gate pupil on cloud nine after earning top grade in 11 subjects

Forest Gate pupil Yusuf Salad got 11 9s in his GCSEs. Picture: Arthur Comms

GCSE results: Nine 9s for ‘really happy’ Brampton Manor pupil

Brampton Manor Academy pupil Kuljeet Singh, who achieved nine 9s in his GCSEs. Picture: Andrew Brookes

Plaistow shop’s alcohol licence suspended after teen stabbed over price of a drink

The International Food Store has been given five weeks to put its house in order after a teenager was stabbed following a row over the price of a drink. Picture: Google

Search for victim after suspected assault in East Ham

Police were called to a suspected assault in High Street North, East Ham, at 5.29pm on Thursday, August 22. Picture: Google

Feeling hungry? Europe’s biggest chicken wing festival coming to Stratford

Sink your teeth into the tastiest chicken wings the UK has to offer at Wing Fest. Picture: Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park

Most Read

GCSE results: Forest Gate pupil on cloud nine after earning top grade in 11 subjects

Forest Gate pupil Yusuf Salad got 11 9s in his GCSEs. Picture: Arthur Comms

GCSE results: Nine 9s for ‘really happy’ Brampton Manor pupil

Brampton Manor Academy pupil Kuljeet Singh, who achieved nine 9s in his GCSEs. Picture: Andrew Brookes

Plaistow shop’s alcohol licence suspended after teen stabbed over price of a drink

The International Food Store has been given five weeks to put its house in order after a teenager was stabbed following a row over the price of a drink. Picture: Google

Search for victim after suspected assault in East Ham

Police were called to a suspected assault in High Street North, East Ham, at 5.29pm on Thursday, August 22. Picture: Google

Feeling hungry? Europe’s biggest chicken wing festival coming to Stratford

Sink your teeth into the tastiest chicken wings the UK has to offer at Wing Fest. Picture: Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park

Latest from the Newham Recorder

East Ham MP joins in the fun as kids gets active in Forest Gate

East Ham MP Stephen Timms visited the Sainsbury’s Active Kids holiday club at Sandringham Primary School in Forest Gate. Picture: Sainsbury's

Opinion: Our local GP practices are changing

Dr Muhammad Navqi, Newham CCG chairman, supports GP surgeries sharing resources.

Farrell: England yet to show best form

England's Owen Farrell is tackled by Ireland's Rory Best during the Quilter International match at Twickenham Stadium, London.

Orient need to be more ruthless defensively says Embleton

Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton (right) during the League Two match against Cheltenham Town at Brisbane Road (pic: Chris Radburn/PA Images).

West Ham grab first win of the season as Haller strikes twice

West Ham United's Sebastien Haller celebrates scoring his side's third goal of the game during the Premier League match at Vicarage Road, Watford.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists