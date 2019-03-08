East Ham MP joins in the fun as kids gets active in Forest Gate

East Ham MP Stephen Timms visited the Sainsbury's Active Kids holiday club at Sandringham Primary School in Forest Gate. Picture: Sainsbury's Archant

East Ham MP Stephen Timms had a bowl and a boogie with primary school pupils in support of a programme encouraging children to be more active.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

During a visit to Sandringham Primary School in Forest Gate, Mr Timms joined children in range of activities - including cricket, gymnastics, dance, arts and crafts, and active play - as part of the Sainsbury's Active Kids holiday clubs scheme,

The holiday clubs, which are taking place across London - including Stratford and Canning Town - throughout the summer, are hosted by leading UK provider Premier Education.

You may also want to watch:

Supported by trained young leaders from the community, they provide programmes of activities and a healthy lunch and snacks for an affordable price.

Mr Timms said: "Finding affordable childcare is often a huge weight off parent's shoulders, and it's wonderful to see kids so engaged with a range of activities and opportunities over their summer break."

Sainsbury's launched Active Kids holiday clubs last year to encourage children aged five to 15 to be more active and healthier during the summer holidays.

Visit activekids.sainsburys.co.uk for more information and to book a space.