Search

Advanced search

Witness appeal after motorcyclist dies in Plaistow accident

PUBLISHED: 14:27 19 April 2020 | UPDATED: 14:27 19 April 2020

Police are appealing for witnesses or dashcam footage of the collision. Picture: Met Police

Police are appealing for witnesses or dashcam footage of the collision. Picture: Met Police

MPS

Police are appealing for witnesses and any dashcam footage after a motorcyclist was killed when he hit a lamp-post in Plaistow yesterday, Saturday, April 18.

Emergency services were called at 5.42pm following the accident in Plashet Road near the junction with Lucas Avenue.

Police were joined at the scene by the London Ambulance Service. The 37-year-old motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

You may also want to watch:

Police have informed his next of kin. Formal identification awaits.

Enquiries into the circumstances continue. There has been no arrest.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who might have dashcam footage, is asked to call the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 020 8597 4874, quoting 5002/18Apr.

Each year more than 4,000 people are killed or seriously injured on London’s roads, which is why the Met Police and Transport for London are committed to the Vision Zero approach to eliminate death and serious injury on the transport network by 2041.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The Newham Recorder. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Tributes to man who ‘dedicated his life’ to Newham communities

Mr Sheikh was ceremonial mayor of Newham during the 1998-99 municipal year. Picture: Sheikh family

Jailed: Plaistow man who stole £2,000 in cash point distraction thefts

Omar Naeem has been jailed for two years and two months. Picture: Essex Police

Body found near Tower Bridge thought to be missing Romford man

Arwinder Singh went missing on Thursday, April 9. Picture: Met Police

Plans for new Stratford station entrance revealed

Artist's impression of the proposed new entrance for Stratford station. Picture: MSG

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

A sign by Wembley Park Tube Station. Picture: John Walton/ PA

Most Read

Tributes to man who ‘dedicated his life’ to Newham communities

Mr Sheikh was ceremonial mayor of Newham during the 1998-99 municipal year. Picture: Sheikh family

Jailed: Plaistow man who stole £2,000 in cash point distraction thefts

Omar Naeem has been jailed for two years and two months. Picture: Essex Police

Body found near Tower Bridge thought to be missing Romford man

Arwinder Singh went missing on Thursday, April 9. Picture: Met Police

Plans for new Stratford station entrance revealed

Artist's impression of the proposed new entrance for Stratford station. Picture: MSG

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

A sign by Wembley Park Tube Station. Picture: John Walton/ PA

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

A sign by Wembley Park Tube Station. Picture: John Walton/ PA

Witness appeal after motorcyclist dies in Plaistow accident

Police are appealing for witnesses or dashcam footage of the collision. Picture: Met Police

Recorder letters: Coronavirus - private renters, diabetes, Lymphoma and stem cell donors needed

City & East AM Unmesh Desai is concerned about private renters during this coronavirus crisis.

Opinion: Wanted: anti-conspiracy theory vaccine

Mash Report's Steve Allen has been reading conspiracy theories on coronavirus.

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, April 18

Portugal players celebrate during the Euro 2016 Final at the Stade de France, Paris
Drive 24