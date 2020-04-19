Witness appeal after motorcyclist dies in Plaistow accident

Police are appealing for witnesses and any dashcam footage after a motorcyclist was killed when he hit a lamp-post in Plaistow yesterday, Saturday, April 18.

Emergency services were called at 5.42pm following the accident in Plashet Road near the junction with Lucas Avenue.

Police were joined at the scene by the London Ambulance Service. The 37-year-old motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have informed his next of kin. Formal identification awaits.

Enquiries into the circumstances continue. There has been no arrest.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who might have dashcam footage, is asked to call the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 020 8597 4874, quoting 5002/18Apr.

Each year more than 4,000 people are killed or seriously injured on London’s roads, which is why the Met Police and Transport for London are committed to the Vision Zero approach to eliminate death and serious injury on the transport network by 2041.