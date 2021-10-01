Video
Watch: Queue stretches down road as Mother Hubbard's opens
"Proper, Yorkshire fish 'n' chips" have arrived in the capital with the first branch of Mother Hubbard's chippie opening in East Ham.
Staff began serving fish, steak pie, chips and more from behind the counter in Barking Road at 11am this morning (October 1).
Drone footage shows a queue of people lining up outside the eatery and the store reported punters arriving from 9am.
Mother Hubbard's has been selling fish 'n' chips for 45p to the first 1,000 customers through the door.
On the grand opening, head frier Chris Farnell said: "It's been amazing. Newham has shown us a lot of love. Queues have stretched down the road for a mile, mile and a half."
He explained how the price harks back to May 3, 1972 when Mother Hubbard's opened its first chippie in Bradford and the cost of a portion was less than 50p.
"And it's been a tough time because of Covid so we wanted to give something back to the community," Chris said.
Newham's outlet is due to be the first of many with plans to open 125 franchises across the capital, including in nearby Ilford.
"It's proper, Yorkshire fish and chips," Chris said.