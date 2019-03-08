Search

Advanced search

Revealed: The most popular baby names in Newham last year

PUBLISHED: 17:00 29 August 2019

The most popular baby names have been revealed. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA

The most popular baby names have been revealed. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA

PA Wire/PA Images

What's in a name? Quite a lot, as it happens.

The Office of National Statistics have revealed the most popular names given to babies born last year - with Maryam and Muhammad coming out top in Newham.

Since there are so many different names given to babies, even the most popular names are only given to a relatively small proportion of all babies named overall.

There were 32 girls named Maryam - an Aramaic form of the name Miriam or Mary which is closely linked to Christianity and Islam.

But despite its popularity in Newham, Maryam wasn't among the top 10 most popular names in London.

That list, topped by Olivia, shows the current trend for girls' names ending in -a - something shared by nine out of the 10 most popular names in the capital. Emily was the only exception.

Muhammad, given to 110 boys in Newham, was also the most popular name for boys in London.

Noah came close behind in second, with classic names such as Alexander, George, David and Daniel all making the top 10.

Nationally, Olivia and Oliver remained the most popular names.

Most Read

Teenager stabbed to death in Plaistow

The teenager was stabbed to death in Chadd Green. Picture: Google

Plaistow stabbing: Flowers and candles in memory of teenager

Tributes left to the 18-year-old stabbing victim, named locally as Santino, in Chadd Green, Plaistow. Picture: Jon King

Residents speak out about rising knife crime in Plaistow after fatal stabbing of teenager

Chadd Green, Plaistow was cordoned off on Tuesday (August 27) as police cotinued to investigate the fatal stabbing of an18-year-old man. Picture: Andrew Brookes

Newham sees largest fall in pub numbers as 1-in-10 closed last year

Victoria Cross pub in Manor Park

Plaistow shop’s alcohol licence suspended after teen stabbed over price of a drink

The International Food Store has been given five weeks to put its house in order after a teenager was stabbed following a row over the price of a drink. Picture: Google

Most Read

Teenager stabbed to death in Plaistow

The teenager was stabbed to death in Chadd Green. Picture: Google

Plaistow stabbing: Flowers and candles in memory of teenager

Tributes left to the 18-year-old stabbing victim, named locally as Santino, in Chadd Green, Plaistow. Picture: Jon King

Residents speak out about rising knife crime in Plaistow after fatal stabbing of teenager

Chadd Green, Plaistow was cordoned off on Tuesday (August 27) as police cotinued to investigate the fatal stabbing of an18-year-old man. Picture: Andrew Brookes

Newham sees largest fall in pub numbers as 1-in-10 closed last year

Victoria Cross pub in Manor Park

Plaistow shop’s alcohol licence suspended after teen stabbed over price of a drink

The International Food Store has been given five weeks to put its house in order after a teenager was stabbed following a row over the price of a drink. Picture: Google

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Rugby: Women can release Inner Warrior at camps in September

England Rugby are urging women to sign up for their Inner Warrior camps in September (pic RFU)

Carabao Cup: Contrasting ties for London rivals

The Carabao Cup on display during the 2019/20 EFL season launch (pic Barrington Coombs/PA)

T20: Lawrence looking to lead Essex into last eight

Daniel Lawrence of Essex hits six runs whilst batting during Sussex Sharks vs Essex Eagles, Vitality Blast T20 Cricket at The 1st Central County Ground on 22nd August 2019

Revealed: The most popular baby names in Newham last year

The most popular baby names have been revealed. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA

Man found dead in the street at Stratford

Stratford Broadway. Picture: Google.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists