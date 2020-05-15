Newham mosques to broadcast call to prayer during Ramadan

The Islamic call to prayer, with a reminder for Muslims to pray at home, is being broadcast in Newham for the first time during Ramadan. Picture: Laura Lean/PA PA Archive/PA Images

Mosques in Newham are broadcasting Islamic calls to prayer for the first time.

Nineteen mosques in Newham will broadcast the call, known as the Adhaan, from Friday, May 15 until the end of Ramadan on Saturday, May 23.

Newham Council gave permission for a short Adhaan to be performed every day to mark the breaking of the fast and on Fridays at about 1.30pm, because worshippers cannot attend mosques during the lockdown.

The call will also include a message reminding worshippers to stay at home during the pandemic.

A council spokesman said: “Normally the Muslim community would come together to pray and break their fast during Ramadan, but this has been severely affected by Covid-19 with mosques closed and the requirement to remain socially distanced.

“As an alternative form of connection during this special month, the idea of allowing a limited call to prayer, to reinforce the sense of community, was first floated within the interfaith group. It will be specially adapted to remind worshippers to pray – but to do so from home.”

Councillors worked with Newham Council of Mosques and Newham Muslim Forum to reach an agreed format for the Adhaan.

Cabinet member for community neighbourhoods, Cllr Charlene McLean said: “Ramadan has been a very different and difficult holy month for our Muslim community this year, and we recognise the sacrifices the community has made by following the rules regarding congregation and social distancing. By doing the right thing they, and other faith groups in the borough, have helped restrict the spread of the virus, which has saved lives.

“We were asked to consider letting some mosques broadcast the short call to prayer to remind worshippers to pray at home. We considered the request as we would with any religious or faith group looking to worship responsibly during this difficult time.”