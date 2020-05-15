Search

Advanced search

Newham mosques to broadcast call to prayer during Ramadan

PUBLISHED: 15:00 15 May 2020

The Islamic call to prayer, with a reminder for Muslims to pray at home, is being broadcast in Newham for the first time during Ramadan. Picture: Laura Lean/PA

The Islamic call to prayer, with a reminder for Muslims to pray at home, is being broadcast in Newham for the first time during Ramadan. Picture: Laura Lean/PA

PA Archive/PA Images

Mosques in Newham are broadcasting Islamic calls to prayer for the first time.

Nineteen mosques in Newham will broadcast the call, known as the Adhaan, from Friday, May 15 until the end of Ramadan on Saturday, May 23.

Newham Council gave permission for a short Adhaan to be performed every day to mark the breaking of the fast and on Fridays at about 1.30pm, because worshippers cannot attend mosques during the lockdown.

The call will also include a message reminding worshippers to stay at home during the pandemic.

You may also want to watch:

A council spokesman said: “Normally the Muslim community would come together to pray and break their fast during Ramadan, but this has been severely affected by Covid-19 with mosques closed and the requirement to remain socially distanced.

“As an alternative form of connection during this special month, the idea of allowing a limited call to prayer, to reinforce the sense of community, was first floated within the interfaith group. It will be specially adapted to remind worshippers to pray – but to do so from home.”

Councillors worked with Newham Council of Mosques and Newham Muslim Forum to reach an agreed format for the Adhaan.

Cabinet member for community neighbourhoods, Cllr Charlene McLean said: “Ramadan has been a very different and difficult holy month for our Muslim community this year, and we recognise the sacrifices the community has made by following the rules regarding congregation and social distancing. By doing the right thing they, and other faith groups in the borough, have helped restrict the spread of the virus, which has saved lives.

“We were asked to consider letting some mosques broadcast the short call to prayer to remind worshippers to pray at home. We considered the request as we would with any religious or faith group looking to worship responsibly during this difficult time.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Newham Recorder. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Almost 40 businesses in Newham suspected of flouting lockdown rules investigated by trading standards

High Street North, East Ham, and Upton Lane, Forest Gate, have both been targeted by trading standards officers investigating breaches of lockdown or social distancing rules. Picture: Ken Mears

Police appeal to identify suspected Newham robbers

Image Reference Number: 041049. If anyone recognises the person in this CCTV image, please contact North East CID on 101, quoting CAD reference 3522/12th May, alongside the Image Reference Number. Picture: London Metropolitan Police

Newham People Before Profit group stages protest outside makeshift morgue on Wanstead Flats

People Before Profit campaigners outside a makeshift morgue at the Manor Flats section of Wanstead Flats. Picture: People Before Profit

Newham hit hardest by coronavirus deaths in England and Wales, ONS study shows

Newham has seen the highest death rate due to Covid-19 in England and Wales. Picture: David Copeman

Community salutes bus drivers, carers and NHS workers in Newham

Supporters applauded bus drivers and called for PPE in East Ham as part of an evening saluting key workers in Newham. Picture: Mehmood Mirza

Most Read

Almost 40 businesses in Newham suspected of flouting lockdown rules investigated by trading standards

High Street North, East Ham, and Upton Lane, Forest Gate, have both been targeted by trading standards officers investigating breaches of lockdown or social distancing rules. Picture: Ken Mears

Police appeal to identify suspected Newham robbers

Image Reference Number: 041049. If anyone recognises the person in this CCTV image, please contact North East CID on 101, quoting CAD reference 3522/12th May, alongside the Image Reference Number. Picture: London Metropolitan Police

Newham People Before Profit group stages protest outside makeshift morgue on Wanstead Flats

People Before Profit campaigners outside a makeshift morgue at the Manor Flats section of Wanstead Flats. Picture: People Before Profit

Newham hit hardest by coronavirus deaths in England and Wales, ONS study shows

Newham has seen the highest death rate due to Covid-19 in England and Wales. Picture: David Copeman

Community salutes bus drivers, carers and NHS workers in Newham

Supporters applauded bus drivers and called for PPE in East Ham as part of an evening saluting key workers in Newham. Picture: Mehmood Mirza

Latest from the Newham Recorder

League Two clubs agree on how to end the season due to coronavirus pandemic

A view of the Breyer Group Stadium, home to Leyton Orient.

National Cricket League keeping member clubs engaged

Action from the National Cricket League

Kane: Players awaiting guidance before deciding on return

England's Harry Kane celebrates (pic Mike Egerton/PA)

FA Whole Game System ‘making grassroots game more effective’

The FA Whole Game System is making things more effective for the grassroots game

Coronavirus: Summer rugby internationals postponed

England's Owen Farrell (left) during a training session at Pennyhill Park, Bagshot.
Drive 24