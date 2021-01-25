News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Flower arranging day brightens Manor Park care home

Andrew Brookes

Published: 5:32 PM January 25, 2021   
Joan Lyne puts together an arrangement with a Mornington Hall Care Home staff member.

Joan Lyne puts together an arrangement with a Mornington Hall Care Home staff member. - Credit: HC-One

A care home in Manor Park stopped to smell the roses last week as it celebrated International Flower Day. 

Residents of Mornington Hall Care Home tried their hands as florists and explored the art of flower arranging while enjoying a cuppa and a chat. 

Rosemarie Evans puts flowers into a vase.

Rosemarie Evans said the smell of the flowers reminded her of summer. - Credit: HC-One

Rosemarie Evans, who lives at the home in Whitta Road, described the smell of the flowers as “a little taste of summer”.

At the suggestion of one of the residents, the bright and colourful vases of arrangements they produced have been put on display at reception so visitors can see them. 

Mornington Hall Care Home resident Maureen Laurie with her flower arrangement.

Mornington Hall Care Home resident Maureen Laurie with her flower arrangement. - Credit: HC-One

Mornington Hall care home manager Pervine King said: "I love flowers and these really do put a smile on everyone’s face when arriving at reception. 

“They’re beautiful."

The home also celebrated "Popcorn Day" at the same time by indulging in flavoured popcorn while making the flower arrangements.

