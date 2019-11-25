Search

Martin Lewis of MoneySavingExpert praises 'disruptive' Plaistow social enterprise

PUBLISHED: 10:00 25 November 2019

L-R: David Adair, Jerry During, Claire Dove and Greg Ashby. Picture: Jon King

Archant

Finance expert Martin Lewis has praised a Plaistow social enterprise for being a "disruptive" influence.

The consumer champion was speaking via video link about Avenons Road based Money A+E which works to break down barriers preventing disadvantaged people and members of black, Asian and ethnic minority communities getting financial support.

Mr Lewis, appearing at a graduation ceremony for people completing the organisation's mentoring course, said: "I keep hearing about Money A+E and the incredibly good work it does.

"You are such a disruptive organisation, in the right way."

Sixty individuals were applauded on receiving certificates in financial skills course Money Mentors from presenters including Mayor of Newham Rokhsana Fiaz, head of community engagement at PWC David Adair, and Claire Dove from women's charity Blackburne House.

Ms Fiaz spoke of her own experiences of the trauma and disruption which debt and financial difficulties can inflict, recalling time spent in temporary accommodation after losing her family home as a child.

She went on to describe the difficulties households in Newham face with soaring rents in the private sector, 28,000 on the council's housing waiting list, low wages and 60,000 people in the borough struggling with problem debt.

Ms Fiaz added the Plaistow social enterprise is part of a wider effort to help tackle the financial issues Newham's population faces.

Ms Dove, addressing an audience of about 80 people at the Here East business hub, said: "Money A+E is crucial. We  need one in every city in this country."

Tanila Zaman said she her confidence managing her family's finance grew as a result of the Money Mentors course, which is certified by Open College Network London and developed by Money A+E.

"I recommend the course 100 per cent. People may think they know money, but they don't know money management. All the mentors who deliver the course are very friendly, non-judgemental and make you feel comfortable," she said.

Aida Ademi did the course because she wanted to improve her financial skills and job prospects.

"It was very helpful," she said.

The social enterprise's mentors have worked with more than 1,000 people from disadvantaged backgrounds in 2019.

For more information visit moneyaande.co.uk, email info@moneyaande.co.uk or call co-founder Greg Ashby on 020 8616 3750.

