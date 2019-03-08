Search

Lukasz Fabianski scoops Forest Gate residents' association's West Hammer Neighbourhood award

PUBLISHED: 17:00 15 August 2019

West Ham United goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski. Picture: Adam Davy/PA Images

West Ham United goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski. Picture: Adam Davy/PA Images

PA Wire/PA Images

West Ham United goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski has scooped an award for being a great role model from a neighbourhood group.

The Monega Residents' Association in Forest Gate named Fabianski the recipient of its neighbourhood recognition award.

Chairman, Bob Rush, said: "The start of West Ham's season may have got off to a dreadful start, but at least Lukasz Fabianski wasn't to blame, despite letting in five goals.

"And he has the cheer to learn that he is the recipient of our West Hammer Neighbourhood recognition award."

The association singles someone out linked to the side each year to congratulate them on their honesty, good behaviour, sense of fair play and for making an excellent effort.

Previous winners have included Herita Illunga and Slaven Bilic.

Bob said: "If only John McDowall still lived locally. We would happily issue a retrospective recognition and replay his magnificent brace of goals against Newcastle from 1979.

"Now that would be a 5-0 result worth watching!'

