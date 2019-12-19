Search

Advanced search

Economic impact of Major League Baseball at London Stadium in Stratford revealed

PUBLISHED: 12:15 19 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:15 19 December 2019

London Stadium hosted a two-game series between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees at London Stadium on June 29 and 30. Picture: London Legacy Development Corporation

London Stadium hosted a two-game series between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees at London Stadium on June 29 and 30. Picture: London Legacy Development Corporation

Archant

The Major League Baseball games on Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park generated an almost £37million boost to London's economy, according to a study.

Newham made history by hosting a two-game series between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees at London Stadium on June 29 and 30 - the first regular season MLB games in Europe.

A YouGov Sport event impact study highlights the huge benefit the event had on the regional and national economies, bringing in nearly £47million to the UK economy as a whole.

It found more than 120,000 visitors attended the games, including around 30,000 from overseas, with many more taking part in pre-game activities and events across the capital.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: "The arrival of Major League Baseball to London this summer was a huge success and this report underlines the tremendous economic impact it had on the capital.

You may also want to watch:

"I'm sure both Londoners and visitors alike are looking forward to MLB returning to our city next year."

The fan survey found more than one in five visitors (22 per cent) travelled to other parts of the UK during their trip.

Event sponsors also conducted a community programme which provided free sports coaching for more than 2,000 London school children.

London Legacy Development Corporation chief executive Lyn Garner said: "London Stadium's versatility means we can attract events such as the World Athletics Championships and MLB, which bring thousands of visitors - many travelling from around the world - and millions of pounds in to the economy.

"In little over one month the venue changed from a 60,000 Premier League football stadium, into a concert arena for 72,000 Muse fans and then into a purpose-built 'field of dreams' for MLB."

A report from UK Sport on the 2017 World Athletics Championships at London Stadium showed that event brought in more than £100 million to the wider economy.

Most Read

Family speaks out after death of The Black Cap’s former landlady held at knifepoint in her Beckton home

Hester was in the pub trade for 45 years, running The Green Gate and Upton Manor Tavern – both in Plaistow – as well as The Black Cap and The Laurel Tree in Camden. Picture: Dee Edwards

Man pleads guilty to manslaughter after fatal stabbing in East Ham

Muhammed Hussain, 23, of Wakefield Street, East Ham, is due to be sentenced today. Picture: PA

Council earmarks £4.5m a year for young people as Newham youth safety board releases first report

Youth Safety Board member Keisha McLeod with co-chairs Newham Mayor Rokhsana Fiaz and Kings College Hospital clinical director of major trauma Duncan Bew . Picture: Newham Council

Appeal to trace Forest Gate drug dealer who failed to attend court

Pedro Noba, 18, was convicted in his absence. Picture: Essex Police

‘I don’t feel safe anymore’: Victim appeals for witnesses after alleged attack by schoolboy in Plaistow

The victim first encountered a group in Plaistow High Street before the alleged attack in Swete Street. Picture: Google

Most Read

Family speaks out after death of The Black Cap’s former landlady held at knifepoint in her Beckton home

Hester was in the pub trade for 45 years, running The Green Gate and Upton Manor Tavern – both in Plaistow – as well as The Black Cap and The Laurel Tree in Camden. Picture: Dee Edwards

Man pleads guilty to manslaughter after fatal stabbing in East Ham

Muhammed Hussain, 23, of Wakefield Street, East Ham, is due to be sentenced today. Picture: PA

Council earmarks £4.5m a year for young people as Newham youth safety board releases first report

Youth Safety Board member Keisha McLeod with co-chairs Newham Mayor Rokhsana Fiaz and Kings College Hospital clinical director of major trauma Duncan Bew . Picture: Newham Council

Appeal to trace Forest Gate drug dealer who failed to attend court

Pedro Noba, 18, was convicted in his absence. Picture: Essex Police

‘I don’t feel safe anymore’: Victim appeals for witnesses after alleged attack by schoolboy in Plaistow

The victim first encountered a group in Plaistow High Street before the alleged attack in Swete Street. Picture: Google

Latest from the Newham Recorder

BBL: London Lions 99 Bristol Flyers 88

Andre Lockhart attacks for London Lions against Bristol (pic Graham Hodges)

Basketball: UEL strengthen ties with London Lions

London Lions star Ovie Soko (pic Lynne Nolan/UEL)

Economic impact of Major League Baseball at London Stadium in Stratford revealed

London Stadium hosted a two-game series between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees at London Stadium on June 29 and 30. Picture: London Legacy Development Corporation

Leisure centre works: Soft play and gym upgrades in Forest Gate, pool mobility lifts installed in East Ham and Plaistow

Atherton Leisure Centre in Forest Gate. Picture: Google street view.

Crossrail: Mayor of London apologises for delays as bosses reveal £18billion project won’t need more cash

An Elizabeth line train at the Crossrail depot between Ilford and Seven Kings. Picture: TfL
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists