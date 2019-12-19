Economic impact of Major League Baseball at London Stadium in Stratford revealed

London Stadium hosted a two-game series between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees at London Stadium on June 29 and 30. Picture: London Legacy Development Corporation Archant

The Major League Baseball games on Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park generated an almost £37million boost to London's economy, according to a study.

Newham made history by hosting a two-game series between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees at London Stadium on June 29 and 30 - the first regular season MLB games in Europe.

A YouGov Sport event impact study highlights the huge benefit the event had on the regional and national economies, bringing in nearly £47million to the UK economy as a whole.

It found more than 120,000 visitors attended the games, including around 30,000 from overseas, with many more taking part in pre-game activities and events across the capital.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: "The arrival of Major League Baseball to London this summer was a huge success and this report underlines the tremendous economic impact it had on the capital.

"I'm sure both Londoners and visitors alike are looking forward to MLB returning to our city next year."

The fan survey found more than one in five visitors (22 per cent) travelled to other parts of the UK during their trip.

Event sponsors also conducted a community programme which provided free sports coaching for more than 2,000 London school children.

London Legacy Development Corporation chief executive Lyn Garner said: "London Stadium's versatility means we can attract events such as the World Athletics Championships and MLB, which bring thousands of visitors - many travelling from around the world - and millions of pounds in to the economy.

"In little over one month the venue changed from a 60,000 Premier League football stadium, into a concert arena for 72,000 Muse fans and then into a purpose-built 'field of dreams' for MLB."

A report from UK Sport on the 2017 World Athletics Championships at London Stadium showed that event brought in more than £100 million to the wider economy.