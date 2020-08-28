Search

Appeal to find woman missing from Newham

PUBLISHED: 08:23 28 August 2020 | UPDATED: 08:23 28 August 2020

Tahawnee Coote was last seen on August 9. Picture: Newham MPS

Police are appealing for help to find a woman who went missing almost three weeks ago.

Tahawnee Coote was last seen in the East Ham area on August 9.

She is described as being of medium build with dark blonde hair and has a lip piercing.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call the missing person team on 07920 783 353.

