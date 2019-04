Appeal to find missing Newham man with links to Ilford

Aaron Kato has connections to Newham and Ilford. Pic: Twitter/MPSNewham Archant

Police are appealing for help to find a missing 28-year-old man from Newham.

Aaron Kato has links to Ilford and his disappearance on Wednesday is described as 'out of character'.

Concerns are growing for his welfare.

Aaron is of a large build with shaved black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call Newham Police on 101.