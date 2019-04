Appeal to trace missing Canning Town man

An appeal has been launced to help find missing man Tyler Mackelcken.

An appeal has been launced to help find a missing man.

Tyler Mackelcken, 24, from Canning Town, has been missing since Monday.

Call Missing People on 116 000 if you can help.