Missing man with links to Plaistow last seen before Christmas
- Credit: Essex Police
Have you seen Kieran Devlin?
The 33-year-old, who has links to Plaistow, has been reported missing from Grays.
He was last seen about 2pm on December 22.
An Essex Police spokesperson said: “We are urgently appealing for the public’s help to find Kieran.
“We are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare and are working very hard on the investigation to locate him.”
Police say Kieran has been working in the Shepherd’s Bush area and also has links to Wolverhampton and Northampton.
In a statement, his family said: “We know many people will have their own opinions on Kieran but right now it is so important to let the police know if you have seen Kieran or know where he is.
“Your call could save his life. Please, if you have any information on where he is, contact the police immediately."
Anyone who has seen Kieran, knows where he is or has information is asked to call 101 and provide reference: 534 of January 5.
Always dial 999 in an emergency.