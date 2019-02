Police urgently trying to find girl, 13, last seen in Forest Gate

Fahima Mohamed was last seen in Forest Gate. Picture: MPS. MPS

Police are appealing for information about a missing girl.

We are concerned to urgently locate:

FAHIMA. MOHAMED aged 13yrs

Last seen in Forest Gate but may travel around London. If seen please call police 999 pic.twitter.com/GNB4SMZYlE — Newham MPS (@MPSNewham) February 25, 2019

Fahima Mohamed, 13, was last seen in Forest Gate, but police said she may travel around London.

Anyone with information about Fahima is urged to call 999.